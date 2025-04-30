Ghana: Foreign Ministry Rolls Out New Chip-Embedded Passport Today

A new chip-embedded polycarbonate passport with unique security features to enhance broader security, reduce identity fraud, and streamline international travels for Ghanaians is being rolled out today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The security features of the chip-embedded passport include a nanotechnology and micro radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and a state-of-the-art multi-layer compressed polymer that guaranteed the integrity of the document against conventional document crimes.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the chip-embedded passport met the highest standards of security and authenticity as it aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

Mr Ablakwa stated that the government was committed to the decentralisation of passport enrolment and issuance across the country to ensure passport accessibility for all citizens.

He indicated that nine out of the 16 regions had passport offices and the government intended to expand passport application centres to the remaining six regions.

"We are integrating our online passport application, payment, and appointment booking to allow from anywhere, so that there will be no congestion at passport offices," Mr Ablakwa explained.

Mr Ablakwa said a passport application tracking system that had been linked to the National Identification Authority (NIA), would be introduced to keep applicants informed about the progress of their application.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that the process to ensure parliamentary approval of the cost reduction of ordinary passport (32-page booklet) from GH¢500.00 to GH¢350.00 by amending the Fees and Charging Act had begun and would be completed when Parliament resumes.

Mr Ablakwa also said that the 24-hour passport service with door-to-door delivery would begin from Monday, April 28, to ensure convenience, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"Applicants must provide accurate addresses and contact details to facilitate seamless delivery. In partnership with reputable courier providers, the Ministry guarantees secure and reliable passport in Ghana and abroad," Mr Ablakwa said.

He advised the citizenry to directly interact with the official channels of the Ministry and adhere to established procedures when applying for, and renewing passports to avoid intermediaries who exploit and take advantage of applicants.

Mr Ablakwa expressed gratitude to Mrs Hannah Tetteh and Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey for the role they had played in the introduction of the chip-embedded polycarbonate passport.