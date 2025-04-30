Liberia: President Boakai Mandates Biometric ID for All Liberians and Foreign Residents

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has issued Executive Order No. 147, mandating all Liberian citizens and foreign residents to enroll in the National Biometric Identification System and obtain a biometric ID card to access public and private services nationwide.

Signed April 14, the order is grounded in the Liberian Constitution of 1986, which empowers the president to take urgent action in the public interest, particularly in situations requiring immediate intervention outside the regular legislative process.

Enrollment Now Mandatory

Under the executive order, all citizens and foreign residents must register with the National Identification Registry and acquire a National Biometric Identification Card. The card will serve as the principal form of identification for verifying legal status, accessing government services and conducting private sector transactions.

The order stresses the need for cooperation among government agencies and private sector stakeholders to support a smooth and nationwide rollout of the identification program.

Requirements for Foreign Nationals

Foreign residents who remain in Liberia for 90 days or more must also enroll in the system and obtain a Foreigner ID card. This credential will verify identity and legal residency and will be required to access services such as registering SIM cards and engaging with public and private institutions.

Nationwide Scope Across All Sectors

The executive order mandates the use of the biometric ID in sectors such as education, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, employment and national security. All branches of central government--ministries, commissions, regulatory agencies and semi-autonomous institutions--are required to enforce the policy.

Key agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Liberia Revenue Authority, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Labor and the National Elections Commission, must comply with and implement the order. State-owned enterprises such as the Liberia Electricity Corporation and Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, as well as licensed commercial banks, insurance firms and telecom providers, are also covered by the directive.

Private sector institutions, including concessionaires and professional licensing bodies, are directed to integrate the ID system into their operations.

Verification and Oversight

The order authorizes both public and private institutions to use the National Identification Registry's digital verification tools to reduce fraud and enhance service delivery. These measures align with the National Identification Registry Act of 2011 and other Liberian laws.

The NIR will oversee the registration process and the issuance of ID cards. It will also handle identity checks through its Identity Query Portal and e-verification platform, key tools for institutions conducting background screening and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Fees and Enforcement

The Board of Registrars of the NIR will set fees for ID verification and digital identity services. All government and private institutions are required to adopt internal policies mandating the presentation of a valid national or foreigner ID card to access services.

Each ministry, agency and relevant private institution must issue formal notifications to implement and enforce the ID enrollment policy within their respective sectors.

Oversight of compliance and enforcement will be coordinated by the NIR, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and the Liberia Revenue Authority.