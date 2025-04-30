Liberia: No National ID, No Transaction

In a move aimed at combating fraud and improving the delivery of public and private services, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has issued Executive Order No. 147, making it mandatory for all Liberian citizens and foreign residents to enroll in the National Biometric Identification System (NBIS) and obtain a national identification card.

The Executive Order, announced through a statement by the National Identification Registry (NIR) on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, mandates that all citizens and residents, as well as foreign visitors residing in Liberia for 90 days or more, must obtain either a National ID card or a Foreigner ID card.

These cards will serve as essential credentials for accessing a wide range of government and private sector services, including banking, healthcare, education, and telecommunications.

In the Executive Order, President Boakai pointed to the growing challenges of double-dipping, illegal migration, and fraud that have hindered the government's ability to provide essential services and strengthen public institutions. The National Identification Registry (NIR) was established to address these issues by issuing biometric identification cards to all citizens and foreign residents.

The NIR will also work in close collaboration with the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), which has already enacted regulations requiring the registration of SIM cards through government-issued IDs, verified on the NIR platform.

Under the Executive Order, the NIR is tasked with enrolling all citizens and residents into the NBIS and ensuring the timely distribution of National ID and Foreigner ID cards. The new system is designed to facilitate the identification and verification of individuals across a variety of sectors, including government services, mobile network registration, banking, and healthcare.

The implementation of the NBIS will also allow for seamless collaboration between the central government and private sector entities, helping to reduce fraud, improve revenue collection, and enhance service delivery.

President Boakai emphasized the importance of ensuring that the database used by the NIR is accessible to all relevant government and private institutions. This includes ministries such as Education, Health, Internal Affairs, and Finance, as well as commercial banks, mobile network operators, and other service providers. The integration of the NIR database will help institutions verify identities and improve their efficiency.

In recognition of the potential privacy concerns raised by the new system, the Executive Order stresses that all data collection, storage, and management will comply with Liberia's Data Protection and Privacy Laws.

The Executive Order references the 2011 repeal of PRC Decree #65, which led to the creation of the NIR, and mandates the Registry to issue biometric cards containing a unique National Identification Number (NIN). This NIN is to serve as the primary government-approved identity number for use in registering births, deaths, passports, immigration documents, bank accounts, driver's licenses, social security, education, and other key services.

The National Identification Registry (NIR), which is tasked with the implementation of the national identification system, has been working on the establishment of the NBIS. The system is designed to combat identity theft, fraud, and illegal migration, as well as enhance the efficiency of public service delivery and promote national security.

The Executive Order also outlines the responsibilities of both public and private institutions in the implementation process. All ministries, agencies, and private sector entities will be required to adopt policies that mandate the presentation of National ID cards or Foreigner ID cards when accessing services. The NIR will oversee the enforcement of these policies, ensuring compliance across all sectors.

The National ID card will serve as the primary credential for all citizens and residents to access government services, banking, telecommunications, and other essential services. The NIR will also provide an identity query portal and e-verification platform to enable government ministries and private institutions to verify identities, particularly for processes like background checks and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

The implementation of the NBIS is a critical part of the Liberian government's broader Digital Transformation Initiative, launched in May 2024. This initiative seeks to improve access to government services, enhance the digital economy, and ensure interoperability of ICT systems across various platforms. The National ID system is seen as a foundational requirement for achieving the country's digital economy objectives.

The Executive Order takes effect immediately, and citizens and foreign residents are encouraged to begin the enrollment process. Government ministries, agencies, and private institutions will be responsible for informing their populations about the mandatory enrollment and ensuring compliance.

The National Identification Registry, alongside the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), will oversee the implementation and compliance of the enrollment process, while also managing any fees associated with identity queries and services provided.

In conclusion, the Executive Order marks a significant step towards modernizing Liberia's identity management system, fostering collaboration between government and private sector entities, and enhancing the efficiency of public services.