South Africa: Upper Tokai Fire Contained – Public Urged to Stay Clear of Affected Areas

Table Mountain National Park
30 April 2025
Cape Town — South African National Parks (SANParks) confirms that the fire, which impacted large sections of Table Mountain National Park, has been successfully contained. Firefighters will remain on scene throughout the evening to monitor the areas burned and conclude with mop-up operations.

Although no active fire lines remain, the burnt areas between Upper Tokai, Silvermine, Constantia Nek, above Boyes Drive, Noordhoek, Clovelly, and Chapman's Peak, remain volatile and hazardous. We strongly urge hikers, mountain bikers, and all members of the public to avoid these zones [as indicated in the map] until further notice. Hidden hotspots, weakened trees, and smouldering roots present serious risks.

We extend our gratitude to the public, community groups, and organisations who generously supported our firefighting teams with donations and supplies.

Our sincere thanks also go to the brave firefighters, volunteers, and aerial support teams who worked around the clock to manage the fire across approximately 3,000 hectares of parkland.

The safety of visitors remains our highest priority. Please continue to respect all closures and safety instructions while restoration efforts begin.

