Liberia: UL Dismisses Accomplices of 'Fraudster' Dorr Cooper

The University of Liberia (UL) has dismissed eight employees who helped Commerce Inspector Dorr Cooper to obtain a degree through fraudulent means at the institution.

The UL administration reached the dismissal decision on Tuesday, April 29, after a final report from its Special Committee to Investigate Academic Fraud was revealed. One employee was also suspended.

The committee found Cooper complicit in coordinated acts of academic fraud involving multiple university staff and departments.

The committee's investigation spanned four months, uncovering a network of academic misconduct within the institution's administrative machinery. The probe covered several incidents of alleged fraud, prominently featuring what is now known as the "Dorr Cooper Incident."

The implicated units include the Department of Public Administration (PADM), the Office of Enrollment Services (OES), and the Office of Information Technology (OIT).

Those dismissed are Mr. Arthur B. Sharpe, Chairman, Public Administration Department; Mr. Thurston Lewis, Instructor & Clearing Officer, Department of Public Administration; Mr. Goffa K. Suah, Coordinator & Teaching Assistant, Dean's Representative on the Clearing Team, Public Administration Department; and Mr. W. Remsee Deranamie, Deputy Registrar, Office of Enrollment Services (OES).

Other dismissed employees are Mr. Shadrach K. H. Pah, Assistant Dean of Records & Registration, OES; Mr. Foday Jaleiba, Office Assistant to the Dean of Records, OES; and Mr. Jonathan Kangar, Support Specialist, Office of Information Technology (OIT).

Additionally, the University has suspended Mr. Aaron B. Sengbe II, Associate Vice President & Registrar, OES.

Meanwhile, the University has reinstated Ms. Mercy Koquoi, OES Data Entry Clerk, Business College; and Mr. Augustine Z. Garpi, OES Coordinator, Business College.

"Eight employees will be terminated from their jobs at the University of Liberia, effective immediately," Dr. Layli Maparyan, UL president said in a statement on Tuesday. "One employee will be suspended until the end of 2025; and two employees will return to work because no conclusive evidence of their involvement was uncovered."

Dr. Maparyan noted that academic fraud is the antithesis of academic integrity and the enemy of academic excellence.

"Academic fraud undermines the university's educational mission and destroys the university's academic reputation," she noted, declaring that under her leadership, UL will no longer tolerate corrupt practices.

"Under my watch, the university will be restored to academic integrity and academic excellence, and its educational mission will be freed from the shackles of academic misconduct and corrupt academic practices," she added.

The investigation revealed that Cooper colluded with some university staff to fraudulently obtain academic credentials and records. While the details of the fraudulent acts were not released publicly, the administration described them as "coordinated" and "serious enough" to merit immediate dismissal and long-term policy changes.

"Today, I received the final report of the Special Committee to Investigate Academic Fraud at the University of Liberia," Dr. Maparyan said on Tuesday.

"The report concludes definitively that coordinated acts of academic fraud did occur. These acts involved several UL employees from multiple units of the University, including the Department of Public Administration (PADM), the Office of Enrollment Services (OES), and the Office of Information Technology (OIT)," she added.

The UL President stated that based on the report, eight employees are terminated from their jobs at the University of Liberia, effective immediately; one employee will be suspended until the end of 2025; and two employees will return to work because no conclusive evidence of their involvement was uncovered.

"Let me be clear: Academic fraud is the antithesis of academic integrity and the enemy of academic excellence. Academic fraud undermines the university's educational mission and destroys the university's academic reputation," Dr. Maparyan warned.

As part of the institutional response to the scandal, Dr. Maparyan announced several major reforms to strengthen academic integrity at the nation's oldest university. The Special Committee will now become a standing body to address and investigate future cases of academic fraud.

A confidential reporting system will also be created for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others to safely report suspected academic fraud. The Office of Enrollment Services (OES), one of the departments linked to the fraud, will undergo a complete overhaul. Additionally, new student and employee policies related to academic misconduct will be introduced, accompanied by awareness initiatives.

"By addressing academic fraud and misconduct head-on and unflinchingly, we are in a position to elevate the university's academic standards and reputation," said Dr. Maparyan. "People who commit academic fraud or engage in academic misconduct at the University of Liberia will be held accountable -- impunity will not be an option."

She concluded her statement with a firm warning: "From this day forward, the University of Liberia is instituting a zero-tolerance policy for academic fraud, because academic integrity is ground zero for academic excellence."

It remains unclear whether additional criminal charges will be pursued against individuals involved, including Mr. Cooper. However, Dr. Maparyan's decisive actions signal a sweeping push toward institutional reform, accountability, and a renewed commitment to academic excellence at UL.

UL to expel protest students, if found guilty

In another development, the leadership of the University of Liberia (UL) has vowed to take decisive disciplinary action, including expulsion, against any students found guilty of violent actions during a recent protest on the Fendall campus.

UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan made the declaration in a strongly worded statement released Monday, April 28, condemning acts of aggression, destruction, and intimidation allegedly carried out by members of the Student Unification Party (SUP).

Dr. Maparyan warned that if investigations confirm that any student brought weapons such as knives and sticks onto campus and used them to threaten or harm others, those responsible would face immediate expulsion, as per the University's regulations.

"If reports prove to be true through legitimate investigation that any of your members brought knives and sticks on campus and brandished them in the Office of Student Affairs or in any other area, such as a classroom, you will be expelled from the University of Liberia," Dr. Maparyan declared. "Bringing weapons to campus is and has long been an offense punishable with expulsion."

The statement followed an incident last week when SUP members protested grievances against the Office of Student Affairs, accusing the Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. Sekou Konneh, of unjust suspensions and blocking students' academic access without due process. However, after an initial peaceful protest at the Capitol Hill campus, tensions escalated at Fendall, resulting in violence, injuries to staff members, and a disruption of classes.

According to Dr. Maparyan, two Student Affairs staff members were physically assaulted during the confrontation, with one requiring medical attention. Over the weekend, threats against Vice President Konneh reportedly intensified, with a "wanted" poster of him circulating on social media.

"Despite our conversation last week where you raised concerns and I assured you that those concerns would be investigated, you chose violence instead," Dr. Maparyan said. "Today's attack on VP Konneh shows that you are not interested in dialogue or problem-solving but rather in the theatrics of so-called revolutionary action."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She stressed that the University of Liberia is an institution for education and scholarship, not a battleground for political showdowns. "The University exists to deliver education and not to serve as a political playground. Once politics extends beyond the educational mission, it is no longer welcome here," she emphasized.

Dr. Maparyan reminded the students that while the University respects peaceful assembly and expression, violence and intimidation are explicitly prohibited under the UL Student Handbook.

She noted that violent actions like disrupting classes through fearmongering, bodily harm, and destruction of property are grounds for severe disciplinary measures, including suspension or expulsion without prior warning.

Furthermore, she urged peaceful-minded members of SUP and the broader student community to embrace nonviolent advocacy and constructive engagement, referencing revolutionary leaders like Che Guevara who emphasized that true revolutionaries are driven by love and a desire to improve society, not to destroy it.

"For those members of SUP who were not involved in the violent actions and who value a peaceful approach to radical change and reform, I urge you to stand strong in your commitment to nonviolence and persuade your peers to follow suit," Dr. Maparyan said.

The UL President also cautioned students against seeking "instant gratification" through rash actions, noting that resolving institutional issues requires patience, strategic dialogue, and adherence to the rule of law.

As the administration continues its investigations, Dr. Maparyan affirmed that students who are proven guilty of violating campus rules or national laws will be dealt with accordingly, in line with the University's zero-tolerance policy on campus violence.

"The University must be a sanctuary of peace, learning, and mutual respect. Anyone seeking to undermine this principle will have no place here," Dr. Maparyan concluded.