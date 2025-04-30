Liberia: Former Referee Urges Companies to Emulate Bukonjadeh Group's Support for Sports Development

Monrovia — A former president of the Liberia Football Referees Association, Cllr. Joseph M. Kollie, is calling on companies and business institutions across Liberia to follow the exemplary footsteps of the Bukonjadeh Group of Companies in supporting youth talent development through sports.

Cllr. Kollie made the statement after reading a recent FrontPageAfrica report about a sponsorship deal worth L$400,000 between Bukonjadeh Group of Companies and D. Rockas, a female basketball team under the Liberia Basketball Association (LBA). He described the move as a significant step toward enhancing the physical and mental skills of young athletes preparing for both local and international competitions.

Drawing on his experience as a former FIFA central referee, Kollie emphasized the critical role of corporate sponsorship in advancing sports. He noted that many of the international matches he officiated were made possible through support from businesses in the host countries. He believes that if Liberian companies follow this example, there will be a marked improvement in youth sports across the country.

"This kind of sponsorship will strengthen the D. Rockas team as they prepare for the LBA 2025 National League," Kollie stated. He also urged team officials to ensure that the sponsorship funds are used for their intended purpose--to benefit the athletes and the team.

"The main reason I'm calling on companies and institutions to follow Bukonjadeh Group's example is because, during my officiating days, most of the international club matches were supported by local companies. If Liberian businesses could emulate this, it would significantly boost youth skills development in all areas of sport," Kollie reiterated.

He extended heartfelt thanks to the Bukonjadeh Group's executives and family members for their support and expressed hope that the company will consider extending similar sponsorships to other basketball, football, and kickball teams, as well as sports institutions across Liberia.