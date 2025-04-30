Liberia: Zeogar Wilson Backs Mustapha Raji's Third-Term Bid for LFA Presidency

30 April 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher Walker

Monrovia — The former Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson has endorsed Mustapha Raji's bid for a third term as President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), praising his leadership as a driving force behind football's recent growth in the country.

Wilson, who worked closely with Raji during his six-year service at the Ministry, pointed to what he described as "tremendous impact" through the FIFA Forward program and collaboration with international football federations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

"I endorse the re-election and candidacy of Mustapha I. Raji as LFA President," Wilson declared. "He has brought significant developments to Liberian soccer and deserves another term to complete his mission."

He credited Raji's administration with delivering key infrastructure upgrades, including mini stadium projects across Liberia, as well as pushing progress in women's football, youth leagues, and grassroots programs.

"Let's give him one more term to finish what he started," Wilson urged, highlighting Raji's clear vision and passion for football development.

The LFA is set to hold its next elections in April 2026. Wilson's endorsement is seen as a boost to Raji's re-election campaign, which has already drawn praise from stakeholders who cite improvements in training for coaches, referees, and staff, along with broader sector reforms.

Raji has led the LFA since 2018, succeeding Musa Bility, and is seeking a third term to continue what supporters call a steady transformation of the football landscape in Liberia.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.