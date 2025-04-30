Liberia: Zeogar Wilson Backs Mustapha Raji's Third-Term Bid for LFA Presidency

Monrovia — The former Youth and Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson has endorsed Mustapha Raji's bid for a third term as President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), praising his leadership as a driving force behind football's recent growth in the country.

Wilson, who worked closely with Raji during his six-year service at the Ministry, pointed to what he described as "tremendous impact" through the FIFA Forward program and collaboration with international football federations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

"I endorse the re-election and candidacy of Mustapha I. Raji as LFA President," Wilson declared. "He has brought significant developments to Liberian soccer and deserves another term to complete his mission."

He credited Raji's administration with delivering key infrastructure upgrades, including mini stadium projects across Liberia, as well as pushing progress in women's football, youth leagues, and grassroots programs.

"Let's give him one more term to finish what he started," Wilson urged, highlighting Raji's clear vision and passion for football development.

The LFA is set to hold its next elections in April 2026. Wilson's endorsement is seen as a boost to Raji's re-election campaign, which has already drawn praise from stakeholders who cite improvements in training for coaches, referees, and staff, along with broader sector reforms.

Raji has led the LFA since 2018, succeeding Musa Bility, and is seeking a third term to continue what supporters call a steady transformation of the football landscape in Liberia.