Liberia: Follower of God Passes Away

Pope Francis, Follower of Our Creator, has passed away. He has passed away physically but has not passed away spiritually. Pope Francis will never pass away spiritually because he has gone to be with Our Creator. Pope Francis is not in the coffin that went into the Basilica of Saint Mary Major. He is with Our Creator in Heaven.

He remains a Follower of Our Creator because he served parishioners in Latin America for thirty-one years. He remains a Follower of Our Creator because the Child of God lived thirty-three years on Earth. He remains a Follower of Our Creator because he refused to be tempted by the devil for forty days in the desert to worship the devil for any amount of money. He refused to bow down to the devil and the people of Liberia say that even the people of the Islamic Faith bow down only to Allah, Our Creator.

Pope Francis remains a Follower of Our Creator because he followed the Child of God to Heaven. Pope Francis remains a Follower of Our Creator because he passed away after he delivered his Easter Sunday Homily just like Jesus Christ delivered his Last Supper Homily to his Disciples. Pope Francis remains a Follower of Our Creator because he will come again to take us believers to be with Our Creator in Heaven. The non-believers go to hell to be with the devil.

Pope Francis remains in the raising of awareness of the Justice system to bring change from the bad prevailing system of injustice to the good enduring system of justice, Pope Francis remains faithful because his work to serve rather than to be served is an example of what Our Creator wants us to do. Our Creator judges us on what we do rather than on what we say. Our Creator wants us to Walk The Talk.

The raising of awareness is the only and best way to follow the work of Our Creator. In following the work of Our Creator, we elect persons with good records, Persons with good records bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient for Peace and Progress in all parts of the world.