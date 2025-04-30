Nigeria: Fertility Expert Urges Youths to Rethink Lifestyle Choices or Risk Infertility

As Nordica Fertility Centre marked its 22nd anniversary, its managing director, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, has urged Nigerian youth, to reconsider the choices they make today as they may have lasting effects on their reproductive health tomorrow.

Ajayi, who gave the warning at a press conference to mark Nordica Fertility Centre's 22nd anniversary, voiced deep concern over emerging lifestyle trends among young people, particularly the rise in excessive alcohol consumption, drug use, and unsafe sexual behavior.

He warned that these habits are directly contributing to a rise in infertility cases. "I see young girls now competing with boys to drink hard liquor, smoking all kinds of things. It's frightening. These behaviors not only increase the risk of sexually transmitted infections but also damage reproductive health, especially for women," Ajayi lamented.

He cautioned that many of the lifestyle decisions young people make in the name of enjoyment could lead to long-term consequences. "Your body is an investment. What you eat, drink, and how you live today will determine your health tomorrow. Fertility challenges are on the rise, and if this trend continues unchecked, the future may be even more troubling," he said.

Ajayi stressed the importance of early education and awareness around fertility. "Many people know little to nothing about fertility until they face challenges. That lack of knowledge is why quackery continues to thrive," he said, encouraging young Nigerians to seek credible information and consult professionals early.

Beyond lifestyle, he listed signs that should prompt early medical evaluation for men, including a history of undescended testicle, abnormal breast development in men, previous surgeries in the genital area, and the absence of pregnancy after a year (or six months if the woman is over 35) of unprotected intercourse.

On a broader societal note, Ajayi also addressed the "Japa" wave, the mass migration of Nigerian youth seeking better lives abroad. While he acknowledged that comfort is a valid pursuit, he argued that true opportunity lies in Nigeria. "What most people are really looking for isn't opportunity, it's comfort. But real opportunity is here, in a country of over 200 million people. What value can you offer that will make people pay you?" he said.

Reflecting on the clinic's journey, Ajayi attributed Nordica's 22 years of success to divine guidance, a dedicated team, and the unwavering trust of clients. Founded in 2003 in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Nordica has since expanded to Yaba, Ikoyi, Surulere, Asaba, and Abuja. The clinic introduced High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in 2021, expanding the service to Abuja in 2024. Today, Nordica conducts over 1,000 IVF cycles and 500 endoscopic procedures annually. While the clinic does not keep a registry of all births for privacy and cultural reasons, Ajayi estimates that Nordica has contributed to the birth of over 5,000 babies. "Every IVF baby is a testimony," he said, recounting emotional stories of couples who conceived after decades of trying or multiple failed attempts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also highlighted the remarkable technological advancements transforming fertility care, from genetic testing and vitrification to artificial ovaries and AI-based IVF predictions. "Things we once thought were science fiction are now reality, and they are happening right here in Nigeria," he affirmed. However, he expressed concern about the proliferation of substandard fertility clinics. "Some patients are not discerning. You're going to a clinic with no light to store your eggs? That's dangerous," he warned, calling for stronger regulation and patient awareness.

As Nordica looks to the future, Ajayi said his focus is on consolidating gains, maintaining quality, and mentoring the next generation of professionals. "We must build systems that outlive us. That's why we're ISO-certified," he stated.