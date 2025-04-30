Ghana: Pres Pledges 6 Months Salary Into Ghana Medical Trust Fund

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to donate six months of his salary to the newly launched Ghana Medical Trust Fund, known as "Mahama Cares."

The fund is designed to provide financial support to Ghanaians suffering from chronic diseases including kidney failure, cancer, and heart-related ailments that continue to put enormous strain on both patients and the national healthcare system.

Launching the fund yesterday in Accra, the President urged corporate bodies to support the initiative.

"This programme must not be seen as the government's effort alone because the people this fund will help are not only citizens; they are your clients, your customers, and even your own staff," he said.

This, he also urged banks, mining companies, and other businesses to contribute part of their corporate social responsibility funds to support the initiative.

"I want to encourage corporate Ghana, businesses, the mines, the banks, and all the other companies, that this Ghana Medical Trust Fund is coming to your clients who save their monies in your banks or do business with you. Some of them are even your own staff," he stated.

The President emphasized that contributing to the fund should be seen as an investment in the well-being of the same people who sustain these businesses.

According to him, the fund was expected to bridge a significant gap in the country's healthcare system, where advanced treatment for such conditions was often inaccessible to many due to high costs.

President Mahama said the initiative reflected his commitment to a more inclusive healthcare system, where no Ghanaian was left behind due to financial constraints.

The Minister of Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, stated that the initiative was timely and aimed at promoting equity in healthcare access, especially for individuals who struggled with treatment costs.

He revealed that a draft bill detailing the management framework of the fund would be presented to parliament.

"The draft bill for the Mahama Cares is ready and will be submitted immediately Parliament resumes," he stated.

"Most importantly, the uncapping of the capping of the national health insurance firm has been removed, this move has unlocked substantial resources to ensure that a dedicated allocation of funds will now support the Mahama Cares Programme," he added.