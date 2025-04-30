Nigeria: Association Lauds 3 Referees for ITF White Badge Tennis Certifications

29 April 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Efe Okwagbe, Chairman of the Nigeria Tennis Umpires Association (NTUA), has commended three Nigerian referees for successfully bagging the International Tennis Federation (ITF) certification as White Badge Tennis Referees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trio of Joseph Edili, Bitrus Danjuma, and Folashade Ogunshola achieved the feat on Sunday in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

This was after a rigorous and highly competitive selection process by the ITF selection panel and their outstanding performance at the officiating school held from April 23 to April 27.

Okwagbe commended the officials for doing Nigeria Tennis Federation as well as the Association proud with their impressive outing at the school.

"This laudable achievement is a true testament of hard work, dedication and commitment to officiating duties, especially in the area of the interpretation of tennis rules by the three officials.

"Now, with their ITF certification, the referees are qualified to officiate at international tennis tournaments, and represent the country anywhere in the world.

"This cheering news is also coming at a time when the country is without any ITF certified tennis referee.

"This was after the demise of the late Arinola Banire and Henry Ubochi who before their deaths were the only ITF certified tennis referees in Nigeria," he said.

The NTUA boss added that the association, under his watch, would continue to work towards developing skilled and certified umpires who can excel globally.(NAN)

