Nigeria: Experts Harp On Professionals for Medical Imaging Services in Nigeria

Medical experts have said that it is critical for only qualified and well-trained professionals to handle medical imaging-related services in Nigeria.

They said this is important because of the risks and poor health outcomes associated with services from quacks or those not properly trained to handle some radiation equipment.

They spoke yesterday in Abuja during a free training workshop for radiographers, radiologists, medical physicists and other medical imaging professionals, organised by Cassona Global Imaging Ltd in partnership with Neusoft Medical Systems.

The workshop was themed 'The Future of Radiology'.

Medical imaging is the use of imaging modalities and processes to get pictures of the human body, which can assist in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

It involves the use of X-rays, ultrasound images, CT scans, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), etc, for purposes of screening, diagnosis and treatment.

Director, Radiography and Head Inspection and Monitoring at the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria, Onwuegbuufu Ebere Obinna, said many people who are not professionally trained, registered and licensed are getting involved in the use of radiant energy, thereby exposing people in search of diagnosis to harm.

While saying the organisation was doing its best to address quackery, he called on organisations and companies to make medical imaging equipment more affordable to ensure increased access for Nigerians.

He said the training programme was timely, adding that "the profession itself is evolving, and technology is the way to advance. We are working towards the possibility of having accurate and timely diagnosis, and that image acquisition should have clinical relevance, can be stored, retrieved and transmitted to the clinicians."

The guest trainer and Senior Clinical Application Specialist at Neusoft Medical Systems, Samer Noureldin, said it is important for health professionals to keep learning because there is new knowledge and improvement in science coming up generally, and also in the specific field of medical imaging devices and applications.

He said the participants were given insights on advances in CT Scan machines, including the model installed at the Saint Mary's Catholic Hospital, Gwagwalada, Abuja, as well as other advanced imaging devices.

He said, "The intermediate level of CT scan machine performs all imaging functions except cardiac imaging. We also have a higher level of devices with different types of applications, which help a lot to make diagnosis easier and also help radiologists and radiographers to get images that help the patient get a proper diagnosis."

Nketiah Suphianu, Sales Lead and Branch Manager, Cassona Imaging Limited, said Nigeria and other African countries are lagging behind in the use of advanced medical imaging technology.

He said this inspired the organisation to organise the free workshop and training programme for medical imaging professionals.

He said the organisation has put in place a flexible payment plan of 24 months for health facilities to make medical imaging equipment affordable for the population.

A clinical medical physicist and head of Dosimetry Services at the National Hospital, Abuja, and a participant at the training, said radiation has its good and bad sides; and is harmful to humans if not handled properly.

He said the programme helped radiographers, radiologists, and medical physicists get updates on handling state-of-the-art equipment.

He said the 'japa syndrome' was affecting the medical imaging field, adding that there are only over 100 certified clinical medical physicists serving the whole country.