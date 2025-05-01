Kenya: Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Shot Dead in Nairobi

30 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo Were was shot dead on Wednesday night in a suspected targeted assassination near the City Mortuary roundabout in Nairobi.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) legislator was ambushed at around 7:30 p.m. by two gunmen riding on a motorcycle, according to witness accounts.

According to police, the attackers had been trailing his vehicle before one of them disembarked and fired multiple shots at close range, fatally wounding the MP.

His driver, who was with him during the attack, survived, leading investigators to believe the gunmen were specifically targeting the lawmaker.

The incident was also witnessed by traffic police officers at the roundabout.

The MP was rushed to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was serving his second term as MP for Kasipul constituency in Homa Bay County, having been first elected in 2017 on an ODM ticket. A respected educationist before joining politics, he previously worked with the Ministry of Education and was a strong advocate for reforms in Kenya's public education system.

ODM officials and fellow legislators expressed shock and outrage at the killing, calling for swift investigations and justice.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.