Kenya: Police Launch Probe Into Targeted Execution of Kasipul MP Charles Were Along Ngong Road

Parliament Kenya
Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo Were was shot dead by unknown assailants at City Mortuary round about on April 30, 2025.
1 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The National Police Service has opened investigations into the yesterday's targetted execution of Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Were, which occurred along Ngong Road.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander George Sedah said the nature of the crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated.

"At this stage, it is too early to provide further details. Senior police commanders and detectives are at the scene, piecing together the circumstances surrounding the death. National Police Service condemns this heinous and senseless crime and will spare no effort in investigating the matter," the statement from the National Police Service read.

According to a statement by the police, the incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. near the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road where a vehicle, reportedly carrying the MP and two others, had stopped at a red traffic light when a motorcycle with two occupants pulled up beside it.

Witnesses say the pillion passenger dismounted and approached the car before opening fire on the passenger side, where Were was seated. The gunman then quickly fled the scene on the motorcycle, which sped off before any intervention could occur.

The vehicle's driver and another passenger, who were both unharmed in the attack, rushed the injured MP to Nairobi Hospital, but medical personnel pronounced him dead on arrival.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.