Nigeria: Economic Hardship Has Rendered N70,000 Minimum Wage Useless - Ekiti NLC, TUC

30 April 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Organised Labour in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has lamented that the prevailing economic hardship in the country has rendered the proposed N70,000 minimum wage ineffective and insignificant.

Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti to mark the 2025 May Day celebration, the unions decried the soaring cost of goods and services, stating that Nigerians are increasingly vulnerable to hunger and poverty.

The event, themed "Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship," focused on the impact of inflation on workers' welfare and the need to protect fundamental civil liberties.

Ekiti TUC Chairman, Comrade Sola Adigun, expressed concern over the worsening living conditions, saying the economic realities have made it nearly impossible for citizens to afford basic necessities or live decently.

"The current inflation and economic hardship have eroded the value of the proposed minimum wage. Enough of the hypocrisy," he said.

Adigun noted that the theme of the year's celebration is apt, as it emphasizes the importance of protecting freedom of association and expression as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended).

"It's unfortunate that Nigeria's labour laws are still largely colonial and repressive. These outdated laws undermine our constitutional rights. For years, we've pushed for a review, yet nothing has been done," he added.

"If it were about changing the national anthem or increasing lawmakers' allowances, it would take just days. But legislation affecting workers' daily lives is ignored. The National Assembly must act swiftly."

Also speaking, Ekiti NLC Chairman, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, called on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to revisit the cases of disengaged staff of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, who were dismissed over alleged irregularities.

Olatunde also urged electricity providers to improve power supply in the state, stressing that stable electricity is critical for enhancing both security and economic productivity in Ekiti.

