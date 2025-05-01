Nigeria: GBV - Group Hails Judiciary for Sentencing Late Osinachi's Husband to Death

The Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) has commended the judiciary over its recent ruling on the death of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu.

The group described the sentencing of the late singer's husband, Peter Nwachukwu to death by hanging over the 2022 killing, as big hope for gender advocates fighting for the rights of women.

National President of AWAGBV, Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, said the ruling should spur the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to launch a special and tactical investigation into the controversy surrounding the death of Shimite Bello, the special adviser on Trade and Export to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Dr. Goddy-Harry, who stated this in an interview in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, added that the ruling of Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court on late Osinachi's case affirms that no one is above the law.

She also called on the federal government and its institutions to take full responsibility for the total welfare of the children of the late gospel singer.

Goddy-Harry further urged the Nigerian Police to consider the death of Delta Governor's aide, Shimite Bello, as another sad narrative in the series of cases of violence against women in the Nigerian society without proper investigation and conviction of alleged perpetrators.

She maintained that the Nigerian Police should quicken investigation with autopsy report that can determine if her death was natural or due to other causes.

"The case of Shimite Bello should not go down as another case of unresolved incident of gender-based violence as the late Osinachi's case is a big hope for us as gender advocates that no one is above the law with the latest sentence to death by hanging on her husband", Goddy-Harry stated.