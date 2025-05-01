Kenya: Police Say Kasipul MP Charles Were's Killing Was Premeditated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 - The National Police Service says preliminary investigations indicate that the fatal shooting of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong'ondo Were was a planned and well-executed attack.

A statement from the Office of the Inspector General of Police on Thursday said the shooting, which occurred at the City Mortuary roundabout on Wednesday night, was premeditated. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Were was shot dead at around 7:30 p.m. by assailants riding on a motorcycle. Eyewitnesses reported that a white Toyota Crown had stopped at a traffic light when it was approached by a motorcycle carrying two men. One of them--the pillion passenger--alighted, walked up to the vehicle's passenger side, and opened fire before fleeing with the rider.

The MP's driver and another passenger, who were unharmed, rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula condemned the killing and called for a comprehensive investigation, directing that the findings be tabled before Parliament.

"The loss of Hon. Were is not just a tragedy to his family and the people of Kasipul, but a great loss to the nation," said the Speaker.

He urged security agencies to move swiftly to establish the motive and apprehend those responsible, adding, "Parliament's leadership is fully engaged and will closely monitor the progress of the investigations while staying in touch with the bereaved family."

The motive for the killing remains unclear, but multiple theories have emerged online.

Some social media users have linked the assassination to recent violence in Were's constituency, accusing the MP of being behind attacks on political opponents. In videos and posts shared since Wednesday night, some residents of Kasipul have vowed revenge, alleging that Were had orchestrated killings of dissenting constituents.

Other accounts suggest he may have been targeted for his vocal criticism of senior government officials and fellow leaders, often delivered in public forums.

The police have pledged a thorough probe and assured the public that those behind the attack will be brought to justice.