Kenya: Shock and Mixed Reactions As Kasipul MP Ong'ondo Were Is Shot Dead in Nairobi

Kisumu — Kasipul Constituency in Homa Bay County has been thrown into mourning--and controversy--following the assassination of its MP, Charles Ong'ondo Were, in a brazen shooting in Nairobi.

Were, serving his second term under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, was gunned down Wednesday evening near City Mortuary by assailants on a motorcycle. According to police, the attack was premeditated and well-executed.

A statement from police spokesman Muchiri Nyaga on Thursday described the shooting as a "heinous and senseless crime," adding that no arrests had been made so far. "The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and premeditated," said Nyaga, affirming the National Police Service's commitment to a thorough investigation.

Eyewitnesses said the MP was seated in a white Toyota Crown at a traffic light when two men on a motorcycle approached. One of them alighted, walked to the car's passenger side, opened fire, and fled. Were's driver and another passenger rushed him to Nairobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The MP's killing has reignited debate in his restive constituency, where he was both feared and followed. While some mourners praised him as a loyal ODM stalwart and ally of Governor Gladys Wanga, others pointed to a troubled legacy marred by allegations of political violence.

Immediately after news of his death broke, disturbing images surfaced online showing individuals allegedly attacked or killed for opposing his leadership. Some residents blamed him for sponsoring goons to intimidate political rivals--accusations he had consistently denied.

Earlier this year, locals had demanded his arrest following violent incidents that left several youths injured, and in some cases, dead. One incident involved a rival aspirant's vehicle being smashed during a funeral attended by Were.

Were had also expressed fears for his own safety, once telling mourners that unnamed politicians were plotting to assassinate him. He had recently been angling for the Homa Bay ODM chairmanship.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula condemned the murder, calling it a national tragedy. "The loss of Hon. Were is not just a tragedy to his family and the people of Kasipul, but a great loss to the nation," he said, directing that the investigation findings be tabled before Parliament.

While the motive remains unclear, theories circulating online suggest links to escalating political tensions in Kasipul, where Were was a polarising figure.

The police have vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.