Nigeria: How Swindlers Preyed On 'Miracle' Seekers At Kano 'Holy' Site

When Amina Bello Sauna, a 19-year-old, heard about a supposed miracle site in Kano State said to bear the footprint of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), she was overjoyed and convinced that she had finally found a cure for the epilepsy she had battled for years.

The site, located in the Haye area of Nassarawa Local Government Area, began attracting hundreds after two women, while passing by, noticed unusual markings on the ground-one resembling Arabic script and the other shaped like a footprint.

The women speculated that these markings might be linked to the Prophet. Their conversation, overheard by passersby, quickly sparked widespread curiosity.

The site had once served as a construction base during the development of the Kano State Eastern Bypass around the year 2000.

For more than two decades, it remained an abandoned and unremarkable area-until this recent discovery thrust it into the spotlight.

As word spread, the location transformed into a destination for those seeking miracles-some hoping for blessings, others in search of healing.

"People began to visit the place to see for themselves what the women claimed they saw. Within hours, the crowd swelled, drawing in people from neighbouring communities, mostly women and children," Malam Rabi'u Ubale, a resident of the area, said.

At the site, dozens of people were seen praying, prostrating, and performing rituals, with some collecting the murky water in bottles, using it for ablution, or pouring it on themselves.

The incident highlighted the power of belief-and its potential for exploitation. While many came in search of healing and hope, they left with disappointment, and in some cases, empty wallets.

Seizing the opportunity, some individuals began dousing the markings with water and bottling it, declaring it "holy water" capable of curing ailments.

Rumour had circulated that the site was a sacred spot where the Prophet Muhammad had once stepped, granting the water spiritual significance. Desperate visitors paid between N700 and N1,500 for each bottle of the so-called miracle water.

Amina, acting on her friend's advice, visited the site in search of a cure. There, she bought a bottle for N700, hoping it would end her years of suffering.

"I was told it could heal anything, including my epilepsy. They said I could either drink it or apply it to my body," she recounted.

But her hope quickly turned to disappointment. Upon returning home, she discovered that she had been deceived-the so-called miracle water had no healing power, whatsoever.

"I took it home, only to later find out that the people selling it were fraudsters and that the water had no healing power," she said.

She was one of many defrauded by opportunists preying on the vulnerable, desperate for spiritual or medical relief.

Another resident, Malam Ya'u Isah, visited the site three times in search of a solution to long-standing spiritual problems, purchasing three bottles of miracle water for N1,500 each.

"Some people are very heartless indeed. A group of youths took advantage of the naivety of innocent people and robbed them in the name of miracle water. I was a victim too.

"I've struggled with spiritual problems for years and have tried everything without success. So, when I heard about this miracle spot, I thought it could be my breakthrough. I ended up buying three containers of the so-called miracle water at N1,500 each over three days.

"Given how widely the water was being sold, one would assume it worked-but sadly, those people were just fraudsters and swindlers," he said.

Abubakar Musa, a resident, expressed surprise that many people readily believed the unfounded claim of a site in Kano bearing the Prophet's footprints.

"Initially, my wife was sceptical, but after witnessing the large crowd, she joined in. She mentioned that some individuals even brought their ailing children, hoping for a miracle. It's disheartening to see people exploited in this manner," Musa said.

Hisbah dismantles site

With the growing crowd and commercial activities around the site, the Kano State Hisbah Board intervened. Members of the board dismantled the site and warned Kano residents and those coming from other places to disregard what was being said about the sanctity of the place, describing it as a scam.

Deputy Commander Mujahideen Aminudeen confirmed that the site was recently cleared for railway development and dismissed the rumours of the Prophet's footprint as baseless.

"There is nothing miraculous about the site. The footprint was nothing more than a muddy imprint that went viral due to superstition and misinformation. Some mischief-makers circulated this bogus story that the place is a holy site where the Prophet set foot.

"Unfortunately, many people who lack sound knowledge of Islam were misled. We deployed officers to the scene to educate the people and dismantle the site to prevent further harm," Aminudeen said.

No record of Prophet Muhammad in Africa - Historian

Adding historical context, Alhaji Kabiru Bichi, Director of Research and Statistics at the Kano History and Culture Bureau, categorically denied the authenticity of the claims.

"Historically, Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) never visited Africa. The site was previously occupied by blacksmiths who used it to sharpen knives and utensils. The so-called footprint has no religious or historical basis," he said.

Bichi, therefore, urged the community to stop using or drinking the so-called miracle water, warning that doing so could lead to disease outbreak.