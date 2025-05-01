Nigeria: Navy Rescues 99 Passengers From Boat Mishap in Rivers

1 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Officers of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday rescued 99 passengers from a boat accident on the Bukuma River in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The boat, a local market vessel, was en route from Port Harcourt to Akuku-Toru LGA when it collided with a barge in the middle of the river.

Base Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Bridget Bebia, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, quoted the NNS Pathfinder Commander, Commodore Cajethan Aniaku, as confirming the incident.

According to Aniaku, no lives were lost, and most of the passengers' goods were recovered and secured onboard.

The Navy said its personnel stationed at NSS 035, with the support of four gunboats, launched a coordinated and effective search and rescue operation, successfully saving all 99 passengers.

"Due to the swift and organized response by the rescue team, no fatalities or injuries were recorded," the Navy said.

