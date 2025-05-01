Liberia: LACRA Dedicates Key Development Projects Amid Praise From Senate Agriculture Chair

Monrovia — The Liberia Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has dedicated a series of development projects aimed at revitalizing the agency and improving employee welfare and operational efficiency.

The projects, unveiled on April 29, include two new 25-seater buses to transport employees, a refurbished security office, a new three-room bathroom facility for staff, eleven Yamaha motorbikes for field operations, and a 100-kilowatt transformer to support LACRA's power supply.

LACRA Managing Director Christopher D. Sankolo, who was appointed in March 2024, said the upgrades are part of efforts to overhaul the institution following years of operational setbacks. When his administration assumed leadership, LACRA faced major challenges including insufficient staffing, poor infrastructure, lack of running water and electricity, and no transportation for fieldwork.

"We made these promises a few months ago, and today we are fulfilling them. I want to thank President Boakai for entrusting us with the opportunity to serve," Sankolo said during the dedication ceremony.

Present at the event were several high-profile officials, including Senator Wellington Geevon Smith, Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture; Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah Joekai; Deputy Agriculture Minister Moses Gbanya; and LACRA Board Chair Josephine George Francis.

Senator Smith praised the transformation, saying, "Thank you, DG and team, for the level of change I am seeing here."

DG Joekai also commended the LACRA team for making significant progress in just one year. "We want to commend LACRA for a job well done in the space of one year," he noted.

The new developments are expected to enhance LACRA's regulatory role in the agricultural commodities sector and boost staff morale across its facilities.