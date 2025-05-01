Liberia: Ex-President Sirleaf Commissions Tuition-Free Innercity Mission School in Paynesville

1 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

Paynesville — Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday officially commissioned the newly constructed InnerCity Mission School, a 100% tuition-free educational facility established by Christ Embassy Church through the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

The commissioning ceremony took place at the school's campus in Kankan Estate, located within the Baptist Seminary Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

In her keynote address, Madam Sirleaf described the initiative as a "light to the community" and encouraged residents to take responsibility for maintaining the school, which is designed to serve children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"This one is special," the former president stated. "Pastor Chris has gone beyond the church. Education is our most critical need if we are to make progress as a country. We must all work together to preserve and maintain this facility."

The InnerCity Mission School in Liberia becomes the 18th of its kind established by COFI across Africa and India. According to Pastor Omoh Alabi, Director of the InnerCity Mission for Children, the project seeks to bridge the education gap for marginalized children in Liberia who lack access due to poverty.

"Many children are not in school due to their parents' economic struggles. This school provides hope and opportunity for their future," Pastor Alabi said.

Also speaking at the event, Pastor Ambrose Isesele, a member of the Central Executive Council of LoveWorld Incorporated and Regional Pastor of EWCA, said the mission of the school is to ensure inclusive, quality education for all children, regardless of their background.

"Education is a basic human right. At this center, children will not only gain academic knowledge but will also receive spiritual guidance to shape their future," Pastor Isesele added.

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Gbemie Horace-Kollie, also praised the initiative, noting that it complements the government's "Save the Child" program aimed at supporting underprivileged children.

