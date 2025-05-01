Liberia: Fire Disrupts LMHRA Operations, Triggers Joint Safety Investigation

Monrovia — A fire outbreak in the early hours of Wednesday severely disrupted operations at the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), temporarily halting activities at the agency and affecting nearby institutions.

The blaze originated in the generator room shared by LMHRA, the Liberia National Lottery, and the Pharmacy Board. The incident also impacted their interconnected systems, causing a suspension of services across the affected agencies.

Swift intervention by the Liberia National Fire Service helped prevent major damage to the main LMHRA building and surrounding structures. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Authorities from LMHRA, the Liberia National Lottery, the Pharmacy Board, the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the Fire Service have launched a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess existing safety measures.

While the generator room remains cordoned off, LMHRA has instructed staff to work remotely for two days to allow for repairs and a full safety evaluation. The agency confirmed that essential services will continue with limited personnel on-site.

"We are committed to maintaining our regulatory oversight and ensuring public health remains a priority despite this temporary disruption," LMHRA said in a statement.

Authorities pledged to provide further updates as the investigation progresses and emphasized their commitment to enforcing safety standards to prevent future occurrences.