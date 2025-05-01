Africa: Liberian Parliamentarians Joined MPs From Africa and Asia to Sign the Istanbul Call to Action for Immunization Financing

press release

Istanbul — In the heart of Istanbul, a powerful alliance emerged last week as 21 Members of Parliament (MPs) from across Africa and Asia gathered with a shared mission: to champion sustainable immunization financing in their countries.

The two-day forum, organized by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, marked a watershed moment in parliamentary advocacy for public health.

Parliamentarians hold a unique position in the machinery of government. As elected representatives, they serve as both the voice of their constituents and as critical oversight bodies for executive actions.

Their ability to influence policy, allocate budgets and hold governments accountable makes them indispensable allies in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases - diseases that continue to claim far too many young lives.

"We've witnessed a powerful convergence: 21 parliamentary leaders have come together to issue a landmark call to action," noted Vandana Shah, Vice President of Health Systems Strengthening at GHAI.

"They are demanding their governments prioritize domestic immunization funding to reach every child, eliminate the tragedy of zero-dose children, and safeguard both public health and global security."

Montserrado County District #5 Representative Madam Prescilla Abram Cooper signs on behalf of Liberia as the Istanbul Parliamentary Call to Action for Immunization Financing.

Building a Parliamentary Movement

The forum, held April 15-16, 2025, brought together parliamentary champions from Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Laos, Liberia, Madagascar, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Zambia.

These weren't just any parliamentarians - they were carefully selected health advocates, with 16 serving on Health Committees (nine as chairs), two chairing existing Parliamentary Immunization Caucuses, and others holding key positions in finance and national immunization advisory groups.

The objectives were clear: foster collaboration, share effective strategies, develop actionable plans and establish a parliamentary network dedicated to increasing political will and domestic resources for sustainable immunization financing.

With many countries navigating Gavi transitions and the Alliance's crucial 2026-2030 replenishment on the horizon, the timing couldn't have been more critical.

The Parliamentary delegation from Liberia (Hon. Marie Grayon Johnson, Representative Prescilla Abram Cooper, Senator Dabah Varpilah, Emmanuel Tieh Delamy GHAI Country Coordinator, Representative Julie Fatorma Wiah, Representative Rugie Yatu Barry, and Joyce Kilikpo, the Executive Director of GHAI's CSO partner, Public Health Initiative Liberia.

Immunization Financing Challenges in Liberia:

Liberia's immunization program remains heavily reliant on external donors, including Gavi, the Global Fund, and USAID. According to the 2025 National Health Budget, less than 10% is allocated to immunization--posing a serious risk to the program's sustainability.

As of 2022, the government was contributing only about 10% of the needed funds, while donor partners covered the rest, including 98% of salaries for National Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) staff.

Coverage indicators also highlight persistent gaps: DTP3 coverage: 70%, Measles coverage: 68% (DHS 2019-20), Under-5 mortality: 93 per 1,000 live births, PHC access remains especially limited in rural areas.

While Liberia's National Health Policy and Strategic Plan (2022-2030) emphasizes universal health coverage and child survival through immunization, implementation is still largely donor-dependent, requiring stronger political and financial commitment.

Landmark Outcomes

At the close of the forum, Senator Dabah M. Varplilah read and officially signed The Istanbul Parliamentary Call to Action, affirming Liberia's commitment to ensuring the long-term sustainability of immunization financing.

The forum culminated in the adoption of the Istanbul Parliamentary Call to Action for Immunization Financing - a bold declaration that outlines specific commitments and appeals to multiple stakeholders.

In this powerful statement, the parliamentarians called upon their governments to -rapidly adopt policies to mobilize domestic resources for immunization and primary health care.

Meet Gavi co-financing obligations, demonstrating commitment and ensuring program continuity.

Establish transparent, sustainable long-term financing mechanisms for increased country ownership.

Support high-quality regional vaccine manufacturing to strengthen supply resilience.

The Call to Action also urged international partners and donors to continue robust investment in immunization, including supporting Gavi's ambitious goal to raise $9 billion for its 2026-2030 period. These funds are vital to protect 500 million more children, enable responses to 150 disease outbreaks, and support the introduction of new life-saving vaccines.

Most significantly, the parliamentarians constituted themselves into an Africa-Asia Parliamentary Network. This dedicated body aims to amplify advocacy for increased domestic health budgets, strengthen parliamentary oversight of immunization programs and facilitate the sharing of best practices across continents.

The Liberian delegation outlined the following concert priority actions to follow up on the Istanbul Call to Action:

Briefing of Parliamentary Health Committees on outcomes from the forum to build budget support

Establishment of a Parliamentary Coalition on Domestic Resource Mobilization for Immunization

Conducting a national Immunization & PHC Financing Gap Analysis

Convene stakeholder consultations to strategize increased domestic funding for immunization

Parliamentarians pose with their signed Call to Action for Immunization Financing.

From Words to Action

The impact of the forum was immediate. Even before leaving Istanbul, country delegations developed specific action plans. The MPs from Madagascar held a press conference at the airport upon their return, declaring their intention to develop a parliamentary caucus on immunization financing.

Similar commitments emerged from Liberia for caucus formation, while Laos and Ghana pledged to create multi-stakeholder coalitions.

Prof. Mayfong Mayxay from the Laos National Assembly was upbeat about his plan to collaborate with civil society organizations CSOs within the country on advocacy and funding efforts.

"We will also discuss how we can set up a Vaccine Trust Fund to fill the gaps -- especially the 2025 funding gap of about 700,000 US dollars -- which the government will need to contribute as part of the co-financing with Gavi," he said.

Hon. Dabah N Varpilah, Chair of Liberia's Senate Committee on Health, expressed strong commitment: "I will convene a committee meeting to brief my colleagues... 100 percent support for being able to domestically raise resources to finance vaccines and a lot of primary health issues."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Hon. Christopher Kang'ombe, Chair of the Committee on Health at the National Assembly of Zambia, the imperative was clear: "How do we ensure that children grow into adults? We obviously have to safeguard their growth, and one way... is obviously ensuring that they are vaccinated to prevent diseases."

The forum also reinforced the critical partnership between parliamentarians and CSOs. As Hamzah Mangal Zekrya, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnership at Gavi, observed, their relationship is like "two sides of the same coin," recognizing that CSOs often voice perspectives that parliamentarians may be politically constrained from expressing.

A New Chapter in Immunization Advocacy

This historic gathering represents more than just a meeting - it marks the beginning of a powerful parliamentary movement for immunization financing across two continents. By leveraging their unique positions, these parliamentary champions are poised to drive sustainable domestic resource mobilization.

This is essential for ensuring that health systems can consistently deliver vaccines, protecting communities year after year, especially as countries transition from donor support.

With Gavi having already helped immunize 1.1 billion children since 2000, the stakes and opportunities are clear. Through this new network and their individual country actions, these parliamentarians are not just advocating for budget lines - they're championing the right of every child to grow up healthy and protected from preventable diseases, building a foundation for a more prosperous future.