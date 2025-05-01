Liberia: Ex-Nimba Lawmaker Tokpa Warns Against Using Nimba By-Election to Declare VP Koung Political Godfather

Monrovia — The race for the prestigious "political godfather" title of Nimba County is heating up, with former Representative Prince O. S. Tokpa criticizing Vice President Jeremiah Koung's bid to claim the title following the recent Senatorial By-Election.

Tokpa cautioned that the results of the election should not serve as a basis for declaring Koung as the new political leader of the county.

Vice President Koung, who played an active role in campaigning for Representative Samuel Kogar during the by-election, has faced accusations of promoting divisive tribal politics. His campaign messages, which some deemed as "hate speech," have attracted significant backlash. Despite the criticisms, Kogar, who was endorsed by the ruling Unity Party, won the election with 62,136 votes (52.08%), defeating independent candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh, who secured 40,506 votes (33.95%).

The by-election was triggered by the death of Senator Prince Y. Johnson, a long-serving political figure widely regarded as Nimba's political godfather. Johnson's influence in the county was significant, and his death has led to fierce competition among local politicians vying to fill his shoes.

In a recent telephone interview with FrontPage Africa on April 30, 2025, former Representative Tokpa made it clear that Koung's campaign strategy, which he characterized as promoting "tribal and hate messages," disqualifies the Vice President from assuming the godfather title.

Tokpa emphasized that leadership in Nimba should be earned through effective performance, not through political positioning or divisive rhetoric.

"People cannot just come and say I am the political godfather of Nimba. Your performance will determine who you are," Tokpa said. "I don't think we will give credence to the claim that the Vice President is the political godfather of Nimba. Leadership is about actions, not tribalism."

Tokpa also expressed concern that if Vice President Koung begins campaigning for the 2029 elections with the goal of securing the godfather title, it could undermine the democratic process and the legitimacy of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration.

Tokpa praised the late Senator Johnson for his leadership, which he described as unifying and development-focused. He noted that Johnson's approach was never divisive, stating, "When Senator Johnson spoke, people listened. He always supported developmental initiatives for the county and never engaged in tribal politics."

Addressing Kogar's victory, Tokpa linked the loss of his candidate, Edith Gongloe-Weh, to the divisive campaign messages promoted by Koung. He claimed that Koung's rhetoric, which targeted certain ethnic groups, intimidated the Mano people and pressured them into supporting Kogar. According to Tokpa, Kogar's success in predominantly Gio areas was heavily influenced by Koung's divisive campaigning.

"There was a clear divide in the county due to the messages of hate," Tokpa explained. "Many Mano people felt compelled to vote for Kogar because the Vice President said this election was for the Gio people."

Tokpa criticized the current political state of Nimba, claiming that the county has become divided along tribal lines due to Vice President Koung's actions. He pointed out that previous representatives from different tribes, including Senator Johnson, worked together without promoting tribal divisions. "But now, VP Koung has divided the county by claiming the election is for the Gio people," Tokpa said.

Tokpa called for genuine reconciliation among Nimba's citizens, urging political leaders to work toward unity and healing in the county.

Tokpa also expressed doubts about Representative Kogar's ability to effectively represent Nimba in the Senate, citing Kogar's history of using controversial political tactics, such as efforts to remove sitting Speakers in the House of Representatives. "If he takes that same mentality to the Senate, he will fail miserably," Tokpa warned.

The competition for the "political godfather" title of Nimba is escalating, with several prominent figures from the county entering the race. These include District #7 Representative Musa Hassan Bility, who has formed the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC), and Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, political leader of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), both of whom are seen as potential contenders.