Nigeria: Katsina Govt Will Continue to Prioritise Workers' Welfare - Governor Radda

press release

"Our civil service remains the engine room of governance, and my administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of all workers in Katsina State"

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has hailed the invaluable contributions of workers to the development and progress of the state as the world marks International Workers' Day.

In his Workers Day message, Governor Radda reaffirmed his administration's staunch commitment to civil servants' welfare through several key initiatives being implemented in the state.

"Our civil service remains the engine room of governance, and my administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of all workers in Katsina State. The various interventions we have made demonstrate our commitment to creating a motivated workforce that can effectively deliver public services to our people," Mr Radda said.

Having cleared all backlog of promotions for the 2023 financial year, ensuring deserving civil servants received their due recognition, the administration has gone further to successfully conduct promotional examinations for all officers eligible for advancement in the 2024 financial year.

"Our administration had disbursed N957 million in wage awards and Ramadan packages to civil servants and pensioners across the state. We've also released the sum of N200 million for refurbishment loans to civil servants, augmenting the already operational N250 million facility. This brings the total available loan fund to N450 million, providing much-needed financial support to the workforce," the governor revealed.

Mr Radda also noted that 14 outstanding workers received merit awards including vehicles and cash prizes of N2 million each, as part of the administration's commitment to rewarding exceptional service.

Addressing long-standing concerns of retirees, the governor maintained that the state government has approved the payment of N24 billion in outstanding gratuities for both state and local government retirees, bringing relief to thousands of pensioners and their families.

Similarly, the administration has also flagged off "Rumbum Sauki," a subsidised shopping complex designed to provide affordable goods to civil servants and ease the cost of living for government workers.

Governor Radda urged all civil servants to rededicate themselves to the service of the state, adding that his administration remains committed to their welfare and professional development.