Rwanda: Top Players Who Featured for Visit Rwanda's Newest Partner Atlético De Madrid

The deal, announced on April 30, runs until June 2028 and features the "Visit Rwanda" brand on the club's LaLiga training kits, match day jerseys, and around the Metropolitano Stadium.

In this article, The New Times takes a look at some of the top players who have played for Atlético de Madrid, both in the past and present.

Fernando Torres

Most known for his career in England especially with Liverpool, Spanish striker Fernando Torres' early days of football were at Atletico Madrid.

He started his career with Atlético, making his debut in 2001. He left the club with 75 goals in 174 La Liga appearances. Torres joined Liverpool in 2007 and became the fastest player in Liverpool history to score 50 league goals. In 2008, he finished third for both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year.

2. Sergio Agüero

Argentine striker Sergio Agüero is also one of the top names that have previously played for Atlético.

Regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League where he featured for Manchester City, Aguero played for Atletico in his earlier days.

He moved to Atlético in 2006 in a transfer worth €23 million, establishing himself as one of the world's best young players and one of the most prolific players in La Liga.

3. Diego Forlán

The former Uruguayan striker played for Atlético de Madrid between 2007 and 2011, winning accolades like the league's top scorer and the Pichichi Trophy.

Forlán scored in Atlético's 2010 Europa League final victory against Fulham. In 2011, he joined Inter Milan of Italy before moving to Internacional in 2012.

4. Antoine Griezmann

French forward Antoine Griezmann is one of the current stars playing for Atletico. Formerly at clubs like Barcelona, he is considered one of the greatest players of his generation, boasting exploits at both club level and at the French national team.

He played a key role in France's 2018 World Cup triumph. He was also part of the Atlético team that reached the Champions League 2016 final.

5. Koke

Jorge Resurrección Merodio, known as Koke, a star Spanish professional footballer also currently plays for Atletico.

Koke has spent the entirety of his career with the club since making his debut with the first team in 2009, playing a club record of over 675 competitive matches and winning the 2013-14 and 2020-21 La Liga, two Europa League titles and two UEFA Super Cup trophies, while he was also a Champions League runner-up in 2014 and 2016.

6. Luis Aragonés

Luis Aragonés, a late Spanish football player and manager also featured for Atletico in the 1960s and 1970s.

He spent the majority of his career as a player and coach at Atlético. Between 1964 and 1974, he played 265 Primera Liga games for Atlético and scored 123 goals. He also played for several other clubs, including Real Madrid, and played 11 times for Spain, scoring three goals.

7. Diego Godín

Diego Godín, a Uruguayan former professional footballer who played as a centre-back also featured for Atletico. He won eight titles with the club, including the La Liga championship in the 2013-14 season.

8. Jan Oblak

Slovenian goal keeper Jan Oblak is one of the top players at Atletico Madrid currently. He is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He moved to Atlético Madrid in 2014 for a fee of €16 million, becoming La Liga's most expensive goalkeeper at the time.

In 2015-16 season, he won the Ricardo Zamora Trophy for best goalkeeper, conceding an all-time record low of 18 goals. He won the award again in the following three seasons, and for a fifth time in 2021.

9. Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao, a Colombian striker enjoyed great days at Atlético de Madrid whom he joined in 2011 for a record €40 million.

He was integral in the club's 2012 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup victories as well as their 2013 Copa del Rey Final victory over rivals Real Madrid.

Falcao was also prolific in La Liga during his time with Atlético, being the third-highest goal scorer in 2011-12 and 2012-13, behind both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

10. Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone, the current manager of Atlético also had great playing days for the club. During his career as a player, he won a domestic double with Atlético in 1996, before he moved to Inter Milan where he won the UEFA Cup in 1998, also winning another domestic double with Lazio in 2000, as well as the 1999 UEFA Super Cup and the 2000 Supercoppa Italiana.

Simeone was capped over 100 times for the Argentina national team and represented the country at the 1994, 1998, and 2002 FIFA World Cups, and in four editions of the Copa América, winning the tournament in 1991 and 1993. He also won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 1992, the 1993 Artemio Franchi Cup, and a silver medal at the 1996 Summer Olympic games.