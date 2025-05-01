Rwanda: Atlético De Madrid Conduct First Drills in Visit Rwanda Training Kits

New Times
Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Spanish club Atlético de Madrid have announced a three-year partnership where Visit Rwanda will become club sponsor until June 2028.
30 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

Atlético de Madrid players were for the first time seen training in Visit Rwanda kits during Wednesday afternoon training session hours after Rwanda Development Board announced a partnership deal with the Spanish Club.

The agreement, which runs until June 2028, will see the Visit Rwanda brand feature on the LaLiga club's training kits, match jerseys, and across the Metropolitano Stadium.

A video shared by the club on its social media platforms shows the likes of Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Ridrigo de Paul Reinildo, Alexander Sørloth and Conor Gallager wearing the Visit Rwanda kits during their training session at Atletico's training base.

Atlético de Madrid are currently third in LaLiga with 66 points, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona and six behind second-placed Real Madrid, with five games left to close the season.

They visit Deportivo Alaves at Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday, May 3.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.