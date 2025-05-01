Rwanda: Atlético De Madrid Conduct First Drills in Visit Rwanda Training Kits

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Spanish club Atlético de Madrid have announced a three-year partnership where Visit Rwanda will become club sponsor until June 2028.

Atlético de Madrid players were for the first time seen training in Visit Rwanda kits during Wednesday afternoon training session hours after Rwanda Development Board announced a partnership deal with the Spanish Club.

The agreement, which runs until June 2028, will see the Visit Rwanda brand feature on the LaLiga club's training kits, match jerseys, and across the Metropolitano Stadium.

A video shared by the club on its social media platforms shows the likes of Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Ridrigo de Paul Reinildo, Alexander Sørloth and Conor Gallager wearing the Visit Rwanda kits during their training session at Atletico's training base.

Atlético de Madrid are currently third in LaLiga with 66 points, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona and six behind second-placed Real Madrid, with five games left to close the season.

They visit Deportivo Alaves at Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday, May 3.