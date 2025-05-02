Mali: Burkina Faso and Mali's Fabulous Flora - New Plant Life Record Released

analysis

The Illustrated Flora of Burkina Faso and Mali is the first comprehensive documentation of the remarkable plant diversity in these two west African countries.

Written in French, the book is the outcome of decades of botanical research and scientific collaboration between institutions and botanists from Burkina Faso, Mali, France, Switzerland and Germany. For the first time, it provides a complete inventory of ferns and flowering plants in Burkina Faso and Mali. It catalogues 2,631 species - both native and introduced - with 2,115 identified in Burkina Faso, 1,952 in Mali, and 1,453 shared between both countries.

Featuring over 800 photographs, 2,631 scientific illustrations, detailed descriptions, distribution maps, and identification keys, it serves as an essential tool for scientific research and biodiversity conservation. It's also useful for sustainable development in the region.

We are a team of botanists from Burkina Faso, Mali and Europe who worked on this guide. One of our team is the botanist Jean César, who has carried out botanical research in the region for over 30 years. We based the guide on his earlier work in researching the flora of West Africa, and training young botanists.

The guide shows how diverse the climate of west Africa is. From the Sahara Desert to the Sahelian zone and the savannas and open forests of the Sudanian region.

By identifying plant species - whether common, rare, overexploited, or invasive - this guide can play a crucial role in conservation efforts: one can only protect what one knows.

The publication lays the groundwork for conservation of Sahelian ecosystems, which face increasing degradation with direct consequences for rural communities.

How we came up with the guide

As a team, we've conducted more than 40 years of research in Burkina Faso and Mali, documenting different plants. We also studied herbarium collections in Paris, Montpellier, Frankfurt and Geneva in Europe and Ouagadougou and Bobo-Dioulasso in Burkina Faso.

We drew from online resources such as African Plants - A Photo Guide and the African Plant Database. These compile comprehensive data on African plant biology, distribution and taxonomy (the science of classifying and naming plants).

The book is written in French and includes an index of local plant names in the local languages of Bambara, Dogon, Sonrai, Sénoufo and Peulh. This makes it a valuable resource for local communities and researchers alike. There is an open access digital version to make sure that everyone can use the new illustrated guide.

Discovering new and rare species

The book highlights species previously known from only a few observations. These are both widely distributed species and plants that are rare, only found in unprotected areas facing heavy urbanisation.

About 330 of the plant species in the guide have only ever been seen once in Burkina Faso or Mali, although some are present in neighbouring countries.

Another 40 near-endemic species (mainly only found in Burkina Faso and Mali) have only been seen once 40 years ago. Most of those are aquatic plants, growing along the Niger River, or in small wetland environments.

Additionally, this research updates information on more than a hundred poorly understood species that require further study. Some of these are likely new to science and have not even been given formal names. For instance, we found a new type of Brachystegia tree in the Geneva Botanical Garden's herbarium. It is new to science and will have to be described.

Many plants documented here hold ethnobotanical value. They are part of the indigenous knowledge of Burkina Faso and Mali and play roles in traditional medicine, agriculture and crafts.

We found more than 120 species that have medicinal uses. Identifying them with correct scientific names will be crucial for the study of how people can continue to use these plants, especially as medicine.

Collaboration in difficult times

The hospitality of Sahelian countries has fostered numerous collaborations over the years under different projects.

Unfortunately, the current insecurity in the region has made field studies extremely dangerous, threatening conservation projects. For instance, forest rangers can no longer travel freely, and some regions have become inaccessible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Environment Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Publishing this book at such a difficult time brings renewed momentum to scientists and serves as a positive sign of continued collaboration. It gives visibility to botanical studies in both countries and highlights the importance of collaborations among botanists from different continents.

By recording this biodiversity, this work not only preserves valuable ecological knowledge but also ensures that the knowledge of these species is not lost to conflict-driven environmental degradation. It sheds light on the importance of preserving plants for future generations.

Cyrille Chatelain, Scientist, Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève (CJBG)

Adjima Thiombiano, Full Professor of Plant Biology and Ecology, Université Joseph Zi-Kerbo

Blandine Marie Ivette Nacoulma, Lecturer and Researcher in Botany and Phyto-Ecology, Université Joseph Ki-Zerbo

Mamadou Lamine Diarra, Botanist, Université des sciences, des techniques et des technologies de Bamako