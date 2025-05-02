Liberia: Koffa to Resign As House Speaker - Ex-President Sirleaf Tapped to Deliver Letter

1 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Monrovia — The Speaker of the House of Representatives, J. Fonati Koffa, is poised to resign amid weeks of political tension and disputes over his leadership of the 55th Legislature.

Sources within the Legislature confirmed that Speaker Koffa and a bloc of supportive lawmakers have drafted and submitted a formal resignation proposal to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Sirleaf was selected to receive the communication due to her perceived neutrality, absence of political ambition, and her current role within ECOWAS diplomacy.

As part of the negotiated terms, Koffa will receive all outstanding salaries and benefits due him during the leadership dispute. Additionally, lawmakers previously suspended by the Majority Bloc will begin receiving their salaries again starting May 1.

Former President Sirleaf is expected to submit Koffa's resignation letter to the Chief Clerk of the House ahead of its next session on May 13. Upon its formal presentation and acknowledgment, the House is expected to declare the speakership vacant.

According to legislative procedure, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah will take temporary charge of the House and preside over the election of a new Speaker within 60 days, as required by the standing rules and orders.

Koffa's resignation could mark a pivotal moment in efforts to resolve a protracted leadership crisis that has stalled legislative activities and deepened political divisions in the Lower House. The upcoming Speaker election will likely shape the direction and tone of the 55th Legislature in the months ahead.

