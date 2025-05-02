Liberia: Speaker Koffa Confirms Consultations On Transition, Dispels Resignation Rumors

Monrovia, — Embattled Speaker of the House of Representatives J. Fonati Koffa has broken his silence amid swirling rumors about his resignation, confirming that he is currently engaged in nationwide consultations over his potential transition from the speakership.

In a formal statement issued Thursday, Speaker Koffa addressed widespread speculation on social and traditional media suggesting his imminent resignation, describing the reports as "unsubstantiated claims" that risk creating confusion and division.

"While I am deeply touched by the outpouring of concern for my personal well-being and the integrity of the office I hold, I wish to address these matters with clarity and transparency," Koffa stated.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the rule of law, referencing the recent Supreme Court decision that upheld the legitimacy of the current legislative leadership, a ruling that many believed had cemented his position.

"I have always maintained that the laws of our nation must serve as the ultimate foundation for resolving disputes, including the current impasse within the legislature. The Supreme Court's recent ruling has definitively resolved this matter, and I fully respect and uphold its decision," Koffa added.

While stopping short of confirming a resignation, the Speaker revealed that he is in the process of holding consultations with lawmakers and other national stakeholders "from all sides in the legislature" to determine the "appropriate path forward."

"I commit to keeping the public informed as these discussions progress," he said. "In the meantime, I urge all citizens to refrain from amplifying unsubstantiated claims that risk fostering unnecessary confusion or division."

The statement is the Speaker's first public comment since rumors began to circulate that he had submitted a resignation letter through former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. That claim, though widely reported, remains unconfirmed by any official government source.