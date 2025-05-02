Nigeria: 'What Is Akon Saying?' Nigerians Slam Singer for Claiming Creation of Afrobeats

Senegalese-American singer Akon has stirred controversy online after stating that he played a major role in the rise of Afrobeats, the globally celebrated music genre that originated from West Africa.

While the artiste credits himself with shaping the early stages of Afrobeats through collaborations with Nigerian stars, many Nigerians aren't having it.

In a recent interview with American talk show host and actress Sherri Shepherd, the 'Smack That' star reflected on his influence in the genre's development, citing his work in the late 2000s with Nigerian acts like Wizkid, PSquare, and D'banj.

"...I was in Africa and time just flew past. 2008 was my last official album, which was the 'Freedom' album," Akon recounted. "And then I was producing the music for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. From there, I went to Nigeria. What we created in Nigeria was what you see and hear now as Afrobeats."

He continued, "Wizkid was the first Nigerian artiste that we signed back in 2008. We went to work with him and Banky W in Nigeria. From there, we just started developing artists like PSquare, Dbanj and others."

While Akon's statements may have been intended to highlight his support for African music, his remarks were met with swift backlash on Nigerian social media, where users accused him of overstating his influence and attempting to rewrite the genre's history.

"He needs to shut up 🤣🤣 Akon lies effortlessly just like Shaq!" wrote @Loadedbrodah on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Akon just wants to rewrite the history of Afrobeats lol," added @Ms_Fej.

User @paul_osigbemhe1 challenged Akon's timeline and role, saying, "Akon did not open doors for Nigeria 🇳🇬 musics and he should stop seeing himself as the pioneer of Afrobeats. Way back in the 2000s -- 2003, 04, 05 -- Psquare, D'banj, and a host of others were already a formidable force in African music before I even knew Akon was from Senegal."

Another critic, @Bisping_Chad, pointed out inconsistencies: "When Wizkid come out wey u sign am 2008. Akon Dey lie for dis one or maybe he missed the year. Psquare rejected the contract he was offering them."

Others dismissed his claims entirely. "Anyone would be silly to take Akon serious," wrote @KirkHammettR.

"Since man stopped making music, he's settled for clout chasing, causing dramas in the African music scene and wearing Fugazzis. Afrobeats been banging before you came into the scene, local and international. You didn't elevate no one."

Some users also made the important distinction between "Afrobeat," pioneered by Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti in the late 1960s, and the newer "Afrobeats," a genre shaped by Nigerian and West African pop acts in the 2000s and 2010s.

"This is big CAP," said @Shirex_. "Afrobeat was pioneered by Fela Kuti... Akon, while influential in promoting African music through his productions and collaborations, did not create Afrobeat but contributed to its modern popularity."

Despite the criticism, Afrobeats continues to soar on the global stage.

In 2023, the genre reached new heights of international acclaim, with top artistes like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido performing at major global events and dominating international charts.

Vanguard News