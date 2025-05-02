Nigeria: In May Day Speech, Tinubu Pledges to Address High Living Cost, Fight Corruption

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, assured Nigerians of his administration's determination to continue to effect positive changes in the lives of citizens and elevate the downtrodden by addressing the current high cost of living in the country.

Tinubu gave the assurance in his May Day address at Eagles Square, Abuja.

He said his government was determined to fight corruption, which had enriched a few to the detriment of the majority of citizens.

On her part, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, while celebrating with Nigerian workers on the 2025 Workers' Day, said the workers were the backbone of the country's development and driving force behind her progress.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack; governors; Deputy Senate President, Jibril Barau; Speaker of the House of Representatives, TajudeenAbbas, among others, also hailed Nigerian workers for their efforts and contributions to national development.

But organised labour again sought fresh salary adjustment for workers to help cushion the effect of the cost of living in the country.

Tinubu, whose speech was read by Minister of Labour and Employment, AlhajiMaigari Dingyadi, said he recognised the peculiarities of the economic hardship facing Nigerians, which was occasioned by the struggles and challenges the workers and many Nigerians faced, and was ready to address them.

The president stated, "My dear Comrades, the theme for this year's May Day celebrations, 'Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship,' speaks to the challenges we face as a nation and the opportunities that lie ahead of us as a people.

"The theme is one that demands our collective attention and serves as a stark reminder of the need to create an environment where every worker feels safe, valued, and empowered to contribute productively to the growth and prosperity of our nation.

"As your President, I assure you that this administration is committed to creating such a utopic climate for the common good.

"Economic hardship, which today is a global phenomenon, cuts across all regions, testing the resolve of world leaders, but has not broken our spirit.

"I am well aware of the peculiarities of this economic hardship for Nigerians, which is occasioned by the struggles and challenges you workers and, indeed, many Nigerians face, ranging from rising costs of living, hunger, insecurity, unemployment, loss of livelihoods and the pressure to provide necessities for your families, amongst others."

The president said the challenges were real, critical and demanded definite solutions, which, as president, he was ready to address.

He stated, "It is in this regard that my administration is not only committed but intentional in formulating and implementing policies that promote job creation, decent jobs, poverty alleviation, economic growth and stability, as well as supporting the most vulnerable among us.

"It is, however, worth noting that economic progress alone is not enough. We must also reclaim the civic space, the space where ideas are exchanged, voices are heard, and change is born.

"A vibrant civic space is the cornerstone of democracy, and it is essential for holding leaders accountable, fostering innovation, and ensuring that every Nigerian has a seat at the table."

Tinubu emphasised the need to prioritise transparency, inclusivity, equity and dialogue.

He added, "We must protect the rights of workers to organise, advocate, and participate in decision-making processes and we must ensure that the voices of the marginalised are amplified, not silenced."

The president assured the people that his government would continue to strengthen labour protections, improve job security, and ensure fair treatment of all workers in line with international best practices, and at the same time address issues of underemployment, which remained a significant concern.

Dingyadi, who in turn was represented by Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, said government acknowledged the genuine concern of the unions over the hardship faced by Nigerians.

Onyejeocha said something was being done to alleviate the situation.

The minister stated, "Dear Nigerian Workers, as a government, we do not deny the weight of the economic hardship many citizens are currently facing. Inflation, unemployment, and social inequality are not just statistics - they are realities that affect families, homes, and futures.

"We acknowledge these challenges, and we recognise that they require urgent, inclusive, and transparent responses. But we must also acknowledge that progress is being made with dialogue, engagement, and a civic space that is open, protected, and respected. This is our commitment towards moving Nigeria forward."

Reiterating his resolve to prioritise workers' welfare, Tinubu, on his official X handle, @officialABAT, pledged sustained partnership with labour to build a stronger nation.

Describing Nigerian workers as the engine of the economy and the secret to the country's growth, the president, in his tweet, stated, "To every Nigerian worker, Happy Worker's Day. You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation's growth.

"Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers' welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.

"Here's to everyone, young and old, entrepreneur or employee, private or government employed, whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation. Happy Worker's Day, Nigeria!"

The first lady, on her part, stated that Nigerian workers remained the backbone of the country's development and driving force of progress.

Mrs Tinubu's four-paragraph message read:, "On this special Workers' Day, I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to all Nigerian workers for your commitment to nation-building. May your efforts continue to yield fruit, and may we, as a nation, always uphold the value of your labour.

"This year's celebration is a reminder of the dignity of labour and the importance of creating opportunities that are fair to all. I salute the men and women who rise each day to go to work and support our economy.

"Across all sectors, whether public or private, formal or informal, Nigerian workers remain the backbone of our development and the driving force behind our nation's progress.

"I wish you all a happy Workers' Day celebration and I pray that our beloved nation continues to prosper and grow in leaps and bounds."

But organised labour lamented the worsening economic hardship Nigerian workers currently faced.

The labour movement used the occasion to demand immediate salary adjustment that would take into consideration the current economic realities in the country.

In a joint speech by President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Festus Osifo, both labour centres called for salary adjustment to be in sync with the economic realities

Some of the demands made by organised labour included an urgent reversal of the unconstitutional suspension of the elected government of Rivers State via a state of emergency, which was alien to the country's laws; cessation of actions that eroded the civic space by the federal and state governments; and an explanation on taxes being charged on workers' emoluments.

The labour movement also demanded the withdrawal of the Tax Bills before the National Assembly to allow Nigerian workers sit at table, where it was being decided; an immediate implementation of the reduction of telco tariff from 50 per cent to 35 per cent, as agreed; economic justice and implementation of a living wage; fair taxation; and an end to policies that prioritised corporate profits over workers' survival.

NLC and TUC further demanded transparent governance, electoral reforms, and an end to the suppression of voices of dissent.

They also lamented the challenges in the energy sector, infrastructure, and essential services, saying the objective must be to serve the people, not private interests.

Furthermore, on the state of the nation, the labour movement said the 2025 May Day celebration held at a time the country was beset by daunting challenges that threatened not only her democracy, but also the very fabric of her collective existence.

They said the country faced worsening ethnic tensions, alarming state of insecurity, unchecked impunity in governance, and blatant disregard for constitutional and democratic principles, which had cast a dark shadow over our nation.

"It is evident that when governments and their institutions implement policies that uphold the dignity, unity, and aspirations of the people, they strengthen democracy and reinforce governance structures," NLC and TUC stated.

The labour centres said Nigerian workers and, indeed, the masses had continued to suffer miserably because of the harsh economic realities.

"Nigeria is still ranked 161 out of 193 nations sampled in Human Development Index (HDI) by UNDP classified amongst countries with low human development," they argued.

In addition, they said the number of persons living in absolute poverty in 2025 was about 115 million, while those in multi-dimensional poverty had grown to nearly 175 million; and pre-rebased unemployment figure stood at 35 per cent, though, the rebased figure was around 5.3 per cent.

Walson-Jack: Workers' Commitment Bedrock of National Progress

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, extended gratitude to all Nigerian workers, saying their resilience, hard work and commitment remain the bedrock of the country's progress. Walson-Jack stated this yesterday in a Workers' Day message she personally signed.

She also applauded the workers, ascribing the substance of the country to their commitment.

Walson-Jack stated, "Today reminds us that we can overcome any obstacle through unity, innovation, excellence and build a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria."

She saluted the invaluable services of Nigerian workers and urged them to remain resolute in upholding the highest standards of efficiency, productivity, integrity, and commitment to the Nigerian people.

"May your efforts be richly rewarded, and may our nation flourish through your dedication," the head of service said, in the statement.

Barau Eulogises Nigerian Workers

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has hailed Nigerian workers, describing them as "the engine and catalyst of national development."

In a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, Barau said the resilience and dedication of the Nigerian workforce underscored the critical role of labour across sectors in sustaining Nigeria's development.

He assured the workers that the National Assembly would continue to champion legislation that protected workers' rights, improved their welfare, and created a more enabling working environment.

Barau stated, "As we celebrate Workers' Day, we recognise the tireless efforts and dedication of Nigerian workers, who are the engine and catalyst of our economy and national development.

"We remain committed to our partnership with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in promoting policies and programmes that benefit Nigerian workers.

"As we celebrate Workers' Day, we reiterate our commitment to a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria, where every worker is respected, empowered, and rewarded."

APC: FG'll Continue to Promote Economic Inclusion

All Progressives Congress (APC) said the current administration would continue to enact and implement interventions that promoted social and economic inclusion of Nigerians.

APC said the innervations included improved minimum wage, student loans, NHIS health care subsidies, improved food prices, and nationwide uptake in infrastructural investments and development. National Publicity Secretary of APC, Felix Morka, said this in a statement to commemorate 2025 International Workers' Day.

The party commended Nigerian workers for their immeasurable contribution to the country's economic growth, stability and development, particularly as frontline drivers of innovation and reforms of the Tinubu administration.

Morka added, "Workers are indispensable partners in the design and delivery of policies, programmes, goods and services that are central to the improvement of the social and material conditions of life for our people."

Abbas: Workers Are Nation's Engine Room

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, said the contributions of Nigerian workers to the development of the country could not be quantified.

Abbas hailed workers, especially organised labour, saying workers deserve better welfare.

He also commended the labour unions for the understanding they demonstrated with the President Bola Tinubu administration regarding workers' welfare, in view of the current difficult economic realities.

While urging workers to continue to offer their services with zeal and patriotism, the speaker called for more productivity, stating that only the citizens can sustain their fatherland.

AbdulRazaq: Dedication, Growth, Skills of Our Workers Remain Pillars of Our Devt

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors' Forum, AbdulRahmanAbdulRazaq, said the dedication, resilience, and skills of the workforce were the pillars of the state's growth and development.

AbdulRazaq made the assertion in Ilorin on the occasion of the 2025 International Workers' Day.

He stated, "I extend warm greetings to men and women of both the public and private sectors, whose efforts power our economy and shape the future of our society.

"For us in Kwara State, we appreciate the immense contributions of our workers -- whether as civil servants, farmers, factory workers, teachers, healthcare personnel, engineers, artisans, and professionals across all sectors.

"I reaffirm our administration's commitment to building a Kwara where workers thrive, where decent jobs are created, where careers are continually nurtured, and where every sector is empowered to contribute meaningfully to the state's prosperity.

"We are determined to implement policies that strengthen our civil service, grow the economy, attract investments, and expand job opportunities."

PDP Govs Celebrate Nigerian Workers

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum (PDP-GF), while celebrating with Nigerian workers, said the governors understood the challenges the workers endured every day.

A statement by Director General of the forum, Dr. Emmanur Agbo, described workers as the backbone of the country's progress and prosperity.

PDP governors told workers, in the statement, "Your unwavering dedication, resilience, and sacrifices in the face of challenges remain the driving force behind Nigeria's development.

"We recognise the immense struggles you endure daily, navigating an increasingly harsh socio-economic environment.

"Despite these obstacles, your commitment to building a better Nigeria is nothing short of heroic. Your strength is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian worker.

"Your welfare remains sacrosanct to us as demonstrated in the implementation of the agreed minimum wage, among other incentives, across all PDP-controlled states.

"As we celebrate your achievements and contributions, let us also reflect on the need for continued resilience and unity. Together, we can overcome adversity and forge a path toward a brighter future for ourselves, our families, and generations to come."

Sanwo-Olu: We've Kept Our Pledges

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined the workers' May Day parade held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, saying his government has kept faith with the workers.

Sanwo-Olu reassured the workers that his administration would continue to prioritisetheir welfare and dignity, stating that Lagos remains a subnational with best remuneration packages for workers.

The governor said improving on workers' welfare had continued to be the cornerstone of his government's development agenda, pointing out that his administration has remained faithful in ensuring the regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions, despite global economic challenges.

Sanwo-Olu stated, "Lagos State will continue to take the lead in the public service sector in the country. I'm delighted to come back and report that, all through the negotiations that led to the new minimum wage, Lagos kept and fulfilled the promises made to workers. This state is the highest paying entity in the federation.

"We have ensured that workers are not left behind in our economic planning and that they feel the impact of governance not only in policies but in their everyday realities.

"Aside promotion, we have also expanded training and capacity development through dedicated institutions to equip our workforce with new skills and digital competencies."

Sanwo-Olu called on workers to be patient with the reforms being implemented by the federal government, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu has been yielding results that would further improve workers' lives.

Soludo: I have Cleared Gratuity, Pension Arrears Inherited from WilieObiano's Govt

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, announced that his administration had fully paid seven years of accumulated gratuity and pension arrears inherited from his predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano.

The revelation was made during the 2025 Workers' Day celebration held at EkwuemeSquare in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Soludo reiterated his government's commitment to workers' welfare, despite the current economic challenges.

He stated, "With regard to the gratuities owed to our retired workforce, we have settled all arrears inherited upon assuming office.

"I am pleased to report that, barring cases where retirees have yet to complete documentation, we have successfully cleared four years' backlog of pension arrears.

"In the civil service, retirees were owed four years of pensions totalling N14 billion. I am happy to announce that we have paid for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020. Only the year 2021 remains, and we are making arrangements to ensure it is paid shortly."

Fubara Eulogises Nigerian Workers

The suspended governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, called for continuous protection of workers' rights across the country.

Fubara, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, extended warm greetings and heartfelt commendation to the hardworking men and women who drove the state's progress.

He praised the resilience, dedication, and professionalism of the Rivers workforce, particularly in light of ongoing challenges to democratic governance in the state, describing their commitment as the backbone of the state's development and beacon of hope for a better future.

The governor said this year's theme, "Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate," underscored the urgent need to protect workers amid escalating environmental threats and socio-political uncertainties.

Fubara also acknowledged the efforts of the President Bola Tinubu government in advancing labour reforms and promoting climate-conscious policies that supported a healthier, safer working environment nationwide.

Alia Expresses Gratitude to Benue Workers

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, expressed gratitude to Benue workers, acknowledging their vital role in driving the state's progress.

Highlighting the significant strides of his administration in the last two years, the governor said the workers deserved special acknowledgement for the success made so far.

He disclosed the implementation of a N75,000 monthly minimum wage, exceeding the federal benchmark by N5,000 as a way of elevating the living standards of civil servants and reflecting a commitment to enhancing workers' motivation and productivity.

The governor also detailed reforms in pension processes aimed at ensuring that retirees from the state's civil service received their entitlements without undue delay.

He listed the part payment of five months' salary arrears for workers, including political appointees from previous administrations, promising regular payments moving forward.

Abiodun: We've Paid N179bn in Pensions, Gratuities

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stated that his administration had so far spent N179.7 billion in settling pensions and gratuities for state and local government retirees since its inception in 2019. Abiodun disclosed this at the 2025 Workers' Day celebration held at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He said the backlog of pensions from 2012 to 2017, had been cleared, just as the backlog of National Housing Scheme remittances had also been cleared to ensure easy access to mortgage loans.

According to the governor, about 12,500 workers have benefited from car and motorcycle loans, which his administration has increased to N1.6 billion.

Abiodun stated, "As a worker-friendly administration, we have made deliberate efforts to deepen our partnership with labour to improve working conditions and enhance the welfare of our workers across the state.

"This administration, since its inception in 2019, has cleared the pension backlog, and pensions are now paid alongside salaries. We have paid for the period from 2012 to 2017.

"A total of N179.7 billion has been disbursed as pensions and gratuities to both state and local government pensioners. The backlog of National Housing Scheme remittances has been cleared, easing access to mortgage loans.

"We have increased car and motorcycle loans to the tune of N1.6 billion, disbursed to about 12,500 beneficiaries."

Workers, NLC, TUC Laud Bayelsa Gov as Diri Presents Vehicles to Organised Labour

The organised labour in Bayelsa State, yesterday, gave thumbs-up to the Governor Douye Diri administration for its worker-friendly policies.

In a joint address by the state leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) during the 2025 Workers Day celebration at Peace Park in Yenagoa, the labour unions praised the administration for being responsive to the demands of workers.

In the address by the state NLC chairman, Comrade Barnabas Simon, and his TUC counterpart, Comrade Laye Julius, the unions expressed appreciation to the government for its commitment to their welfare and the overall well-being of workers.

They stated, "Before going ahead to make fresh demands, we feel obligated to appreciate you for all the good work and commitment your administration has shown in providing solutions to the needs of workers in the state.

"It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that your administration has been kind to Bayelsa workers."

In his remarks, Diri expressed solidarity with the workers as a former teacher, even as he presented two new buses to NLC and TUC.

Kano Governor, Yusuf, Celebrates May Day with New Wage, Pension Reforms, Others

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State commended workers in the state and nationwide, acknowledging the labour force's pivotal role in driving democratic governance, national development, and societal advancement.

Addressing workers in Kano, Yusuf reaffirmed his administration's commitment to workers' welfare, unveiling initiatives aimed at enhancing working conditions and boosting their morale.

"Today is not merely a public holiday," the governor said, adding, "It is a day rooted in history--for sacrifice and the struggle for justice, equity, and the dignity of labour.

"Through deliberate and determined efforts, we have successfully ensured that the new minimum wage for civil servants in Kano State stands at N71,000. This is a bold and commendable step toward enhancing workers' welfare."

He stressed that the new salary structure was designed to cushion the effects of economic hardship, raise morale, and improve productivity across the public service.

We've Recruited over 3,000 Workers, Paid 3 Years Gratuity Arrears, Says Aiyedatiwa

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, declared that his administration had recruited over 3,000 workers and paid three years backlog of gratuities to retired public servants and local government workers in the state. Aiyedatiwa stated this at the 2025 Workers' Day celebration held at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Arcade in Akure.

The governor hailed workers as the force behind the state's development, saying their resilience, commitment, and integrity have been central to the successes recorded under his administration.

He described civil servants as "the hands that build, the minds that innovate, and the hearts that care", and emphasised that no government achievement was possible without their sacrifice.

"Our modest gains in office have only been possible because of your hard work across all sectors. From schools and hospitals to ministries and agencies, you are the true engine of governance," Aiyedatiwa said.

Aliyu: Workers Are Pillar of Our Govt

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, commended workers in the state for their dedication and contributions to societal development.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration, Aliyu praised the hard work and commitment of civil servants, local government workers, and private sector employees.

He described the day as a special occasion to celebrate the invaluable contributions of workers to the development of the state and country.

The governor assured workers that his administration remained committed to improving their welfare, stressing that various initiatives have been implemented to support the workforce.

He said his administration had implemented several initiatives to boost workers' morale and productivity.

According to him, the state government has ensured prompt payment of salaries, with workers now receiving their salaries between the 19th and 20th of every month.

Okpebholo Raises Workers' Wage to N75,000

In order to improve the living standard of workers in the state, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, increased the monthly minimum wage for Edo State workers from N70, 000 to N75,000.

Okpebholo made the announcement while delivering his May Day speech at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City on Thursday.

The governor, while appreciating the contributions of workers to the growth and development of the state, said his administration would always seek ways to improve the welfare of Edo workers.

Okpebholo stated that the workers' day celebration was a special day set aside to honour the hardworking men and women, who kept the state moving forward as they supported their families with dignity and strength.

He stated, "Today, I am proud to announce that our administration has approved a new minimum wage of N75,000 per month for Edo workers.

"It's our way of saying thank you, Edo workers. We believe this will make a real difference, and in return, we count on your renewed dedication as we build a better Edo together."

Yahaya Salutes Gombe Workers, Reaffirms Commitment to Welfare, Social Justice

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, felicitated the workforce of Gombe State on the occasion of the 2025 International Workers' Day, commending their resilience and contributions to the progress and development of the state.

In a goodwill message, Yahaya described workers as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in the administration's quest to build a better Gombe.

The message was contained in a press release issued by Director-General, Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli.

"Today, I salute the courage, commitment, and industry of our workers. Your efforts continue to drive the transformation of our dear state, and for that, we are truly grateful," the governor said.

He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers in the state, stating that Gombe was among the first to implement the national minimum wage, a clear demonstration of its belief in the right of every worker to earn a fair and decent wage.

Bauchi Speaker Seeks Synergy Among Workers

Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, called for synergy and collaborative efforts between labour and other relevant stakeholders to achieve their desired goals.

Suleiman said, "The importance of labour to the workforce can never be ignored as they serve like engine to the device, they practicalise what experts have written and build infrastructure that stand for generations to come.

"The Bauchi State government under the leadership of Senator Bala Mohammed has carved monumental impacts to the labour through the approval of minimum wage, consistent payment of salaries.

"Also, the renovation of secretariat in the state capital and 20 LGAs aimed to help workers discharge their duties effectively in conducive atmospheres."

TUC Boycotts Workers' Day Celebration over Emergency Rule in Rivers

Rivers State chapter of Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, yesterday, boycotted the 2025 Workers' Day celebration in protest against the emergency rule declaration in the state.

TUC stated that the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu was hasty and unconstitutional.

In a statement read by its State Secretary, June Danagogo, the union condemned Tinubu's decision on the political crisis in Rivers.

Danagogo described the declaration as "a blatant violation" of the Nigerian constitution and "a direct assault on democracy".

According to TUC, the suspension of the governor, deputy governor, and the state House of Assembly under the guise of a state of emergency undermined constitutional governance and threatened the autonomy of subnational governments.

Ekiti Workers Shun Celebrations as NLC Task Govt on Security, Hunger

Workers in Ekiti State, yesterday, spurned the May Day celebrations, citing the biting economic hardship across the country.

The venue of the event was deserted, as many seats at the pavilion were empty, with the few people available milling around as the event progressed.

Despite the governor's attendance with other dignitaries and top government officials in the state, only two of the four stands at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion was occupied, unlike past celebrations where the pavilion was always filled to capacity.

Organised labour in the state bemoaned the prevailing incidents of kidnapping and killings of farmers by armed herders across the country.

Leaders of organised labour raised the concern during their speeches at the 2025 Workers' Day celebration.

In Bauchi, Labour Tasks Govt on Security

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Bauchi State chapter, called on governments at all levels to stand up to their responsibilities and protect the lives and property of the innocent citizens.

Chairman of NLC in the state, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu, said President Bola Tinubuhad on assumption of office promised to sustain and improve on security and welfare, but recent developments pointed to a dangerous trend in terms of security for the citizens and the country.

Shuaibu said the recent brutal attacks and killing of poor Nigerians in some communities in the states of North-east, North-central, and North-west were a clear sign that all was not well with the security architecture.

NLC said this year's May Day was celebrated at a difficult period when the country's economy was very unfavourable to the working class and entire citizens as well.

It added that the introduction of harsh economic policies and removal of subsidies on fuel, fertiliser and farm inputs, increase in electricity tariff, as well as floating of the naira had continued to be unfavourable to the people.

Police, PSC, Ezea Celebrate Workers

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police joined the country in celebrating Nigerian workers.

A statement by the force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the dedication of workers across all sectors contributed to national safety, unity, and sustainable growth and, therefore, deserved celebration.

The statement said, "The Force extends its deepest appreciation to its officers and all working individuals who contribute to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

"On this Workers' Day, the IGP recognises the extraordinary service and sacrifice of our police officers, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.

"Their resolve and dedication to duty are the bedrock of our nation's stability, and the Force is dedicated to creating a workplace where our officers feel valued, respected, and empowered to serve the nation with integrity and pride."

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd), also praised Nigerian workers for their commitment to national development.

Argungu particularly praised the staff of the commission, as well as officers and men of the Nigeria Police for their sacrifice and devotion to the unity and protection of the Nigerian nation.

A statement by Head of Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, called on the staff of the commission and the Nigeria Police to remain committed to their duties, stressing that the commission would ensure that they enjoy the fruits of their labour.

Senator for Enugu North Senatorial District, Okey Ezea, called on all federal, state, and local governments that had yet to implement the national minimum wage do so without further delay.

Ezea stated, "Once again, we come together to celebrate our day - Workers' Day. It is a key reminder of the dignity of labour and the effort we must put in to earn an honest living. Only those who reject decency shun the value of hard work.

"On this occasion, I call on all federal, state, and local governments that have yet to implement the national minimum wage to correct this injustice. It is not only illegal; it is inhumane. As the cost of goods and services continues to rise, so too must the salary of the Nigerian worker."

Plateau Mourns Killings in Terror Attacks

Plateau State civil servants, yesterday, joined other Nigerian workers to mark 2025 Workers Day, saying they marked the day with a sober reflection on the recent terror attacks that claimed hundreds of lives in the state.

Addressing the workers in Jos, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, said, "We must begin on a sober note to reflect on the unfolding events that have confronted our collective journey to peace in the last few weeks."

Mutfwang said although workers' day was set aside to honour workers' strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions to the progress and development of the state and country, Plateau was doing so with a heavy heart and grief over recent attacks by terrorists.

He stated, "As we celebrate this milestone, Plateau State is in a period of mourning. Our hearts are heavy with grief over the recent unprovoked and inhumane attacks on our innocent citizens in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas by agents of terror.

"The loss of lives and the displacement of families have cast a dark shadow over our celebrations but we refuse to be grounded by this heartless act of terror.

"Let me, on behalf of the government and the good people of Plateau State, express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and all those affected by these mindless acts of violence. We stand with you in sorrow, and we will stand with you in rebuilding our broken walls.

"Let me also express my profound sorrow on the fire outbreak that occurred on Tuesday 29th April, 2025, destroying parts of the Terminus Market in Jos North, with goods worth millions of naira lost."

HYPREP Recommits to Workers' Welfare

Project Coordinator of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, lauded Nigerian workers, especially those in the Project Coordination Office of HYPREP and community workers on the project sites in Ogoni.

Zabbey acknowledged the immense commitment, resilience and dedication workers had demonstrated on the Ogoni Clean-up programme, which he said had contributed significantly to the milestones achieved across critical projects.

The project coordinator stressed, "We are mindful of the benefit of creating a safe and productive work environment that engenders job satisfaction and self-attainment in the public interest.

"We place a premium on workers' welfare and continuous human capacity development in the Project Coordination office and at our project sites."

PETROAN Calls for Increased Welfare

PETROAN National President, Dr Billy Harry, called for increased welfare and health insurance for oil workers.

Harry, in a statement by Dr Joseph Obele, National PRO, PETROAN, called on relevant stakeholders to prioritise the welfare and well-being of oil and gas workers.

He specifically urged the government and industry players to consider increasing welfare packages and health insurance coverage for oil workers, given the hazardous nature of their job and the impact of continued gas flaring on their health and environment.

"Studies have shown that workers in areas where gas flaring is prevalent are at high risk of several health challenges which can affect them physically, mentally and even cancer risks" Harry stated.

Osun Workers Endorse Adeleke for Second Term, Gov Approves N4b for Pensioners

The 2025 May Day rally in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, turned into a massive second term endorsement for Governor Ademola Adeleke, as workers in their hundreds in a carnival-like manner chanted "No vacancy till 2030" at the arena.

Led by Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Arapaja, and Chairman, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Bimbo Fasasi, the labour unions announced their endorsement of the governor, citing due consultations with labour rank and file and overwhelming positive performance of the governor.

The labour leaders, in their separate speeches, listed several landmark achievements of Adeleke in support of workers' welfare.

Adeleke, in his speech, announced his approval of new bond payment for pensioners, which again drew wild applause from the dancing and singing workers and leaders.

He said, "I have just approved, through the Office of the Head of Service, the payment of bonds for retirees under the contributory pension scheme worth over N4 billion. This is across the state and local governments."

Adeleke said his government was repositioning the state economy to service the people, adding: "We are managing state resources in ways and manners that no sector is left behind. While we are not borrowing to fund governance, we have reduced the inherited state debt by over 40 per cent. The Debt Management Office confirmed as much in its recent reports."

Wike Recommits to Workers' Welfare

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed unwavering commitment to improving the welfare of FCT workers.

He made this assurance yesterday during the 2025 International Labour Day celebration held in Abuja.

He commended all workers for their sacrifices and resilience, noting that their dedication was key to building a better future for both the FCT and Nigeria at large.

The minister, who was represented by the FCT Head of Service, Grace Adayilo, said motivated and well-supported workforce was essential to effective public service delivery and national development.

He also charged the Area Councils to immediately pay the new minimum wage and arrears to their staff, noting his administration had made staff welfare a top priority since assuming office.

Kogi Labour Tasks Govt on Water Scarcity, Promotion, Cash Backing, Others

Kogi State civil servants joined the rest of workers in Nigeria to celebrate the 2025 workers day.

The State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Gabriel Amari, has urged the state government to as matter of urgency, pay attention to issue of shortage supply of portable water in the State.

Amari noted that water scarcity adversely affected the productivity of workers, stressing that the daily search for water has pushed residents to rely on untreated sources, thereby exposing them to waterborne diseases and other health-related risks.

"Moreover, in their quest for water, the indiscriminate drilling of boreholes has depleted the basement aquifer to an alarming level, which poses a serious threat to future generations.

"To solve the perennial water scarcity in Lokoja, there is an urgent need to repair and restore the Lokoja Greater Water Works to meet the ever-increasing demand."

Katsina NLC Demands Replacement of 4,000 Retired Health Workers

The Katsina State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has demanded the replacement of 4,000 retired health workers in the state.

The State Chairman of the NLC, Dr. Hussaini Hamisu Yanduna, demanded the replacement of the retirees.

He explained that from the last administration to date, 4,000 health workers had retired but that there was no replacement by the state government.

The NLC chairman reiterated that the retirement of the 4,000 health workers in the state has grossly affected the healthcare services delivery.

He therefore appealed to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to direct the state's Primary Healthcare Agency to commence the recruitment of health personnel to bridge the vacuum.

In his remarks, Radda said his administration was working towards the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme and improving health insurance for active and retired civil servants.

He called on all the civil servants to embrace accountability, discipline and remain proactive in identifying and addressing challenges within their jurisdictions.

CHRICED Seeks Payment of Living Wage

The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has called for payment of living wage to Nigerian workers.

In a signed statement, the Executive Director, Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, said, "On this Workers' Day, we call on the federal and state governments to recognise workers as essential partners in national development.

"It is not enough to simply pay the minimum wage. Governments must ensure that workers receive a living wage--a wage aligned with the real cost of living and adjusted regularly to reflect inflation and other macroeconomic conditions.

"Doing so will not only uplift the lives of workers but also boost national productivity and stability. We further urge the implementation of comprehensive social programmes that address workers' needs in housing, healthcare, and agriculture."