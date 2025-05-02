Liberia: Family Grieves Liberian Woman's Death in U.S., Calls for Thorough Investigation

2 May 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The family of the late Sonnie Farkollie has expressed deep shock over her untimely death in the United States, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation rather than concluding it was suicide.

Speaking on behalf of the family, her father, Mr. Joseph Farkollie, questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, particularly the presence of a gun on her chest when her body was discovered. He stressed the need to investigate how she came to possess a firearm and what led to her death.

"After battling mental illness, my daughter was rescued by Mrs. Mercy Smith and her husband. She reconnected with me on March 1, 2025, and we spoke regularly afterward. She had even regained her social security number and driver's license," Mr. Farkollie recounted with emotion.

He noted that Sonnie, 35, appeared to be regaining stability and expressed no signs of suicidal intentions. "On April 8, she told me, 'As long as I didn't take my life while on the streets, I have no reason to do so now,"' he recalled.

Mr. Farkollie narrated that Sonnie attended a church tarry service on the night of April 19 in high spirits. However, on April 21, she reportedly sent a message to her caregivers, prompting Mrs. Smith to send her husband to check on her. He found her lying motionless with a gun on her chest.

Authorities were immediately contacted, and the scene was secured. Sonnie's body was placed in a body bag, and initial reports suggested she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with a firearm registered in her name.

Despite this, Mr. Farkollie insists the investigation should not stop at the gun ownership. "There are too many unanswered questions," he said, adding that he continues to pray with the caregivers ahead of her funeral, which is scheduled for May 17, 2025.

Sonnie Farkollie was a 2011 graduate of Calvary Baptist High School. She enrolled at Cuttington University to pursue a degree in Nursing before relocating to the United States in 2013 after marrying Liberian-American Bob Nauhn in 2012.

According to her father, her marriage fell apart in Philadelphia, leading to emotional distress and, eventually, mental health challenges. She later found support and care through Mrs. Smith and her husband, who helped her leave the streets and begin her recovery.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.