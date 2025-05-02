Liberia: Family Grieves Liberian Woman's Death in U.S., Calls for Thorough Investigation

Monrovia — The family of the late Sonnie Farkollie has expressed deep shock over her untimely death in the United States, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation rather than concluding it was suicide.

Speaking on behalf of the family, her father, Mr. Joseph Farkollie, questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, particularly the presence of a gun on her chest when her body was discovered. He stressed the need to investigate how she came to possess a firearm and what led to her death.

"After battling mental illness, my daughter was rescued by Mrs. Mercy Smith and her husband. She reconnected with me on March 1, 2025, and we spoke regularly afterward. She had even regained her social security number and driver's license," Mr. Farkollie recounted with emotion.

He noted that Sonnie, 35, appeared to be regaining stability and expressed no signs of suicidal intentions. "On April 8, she told me, 'As long as I didn't take my life while on the streets, I have no reason to do so now,"' he recalled.

Mr. Farkollie narrated that Sonnie attended a church tarry service on the night of April 19 in high spirits. However, on April 21, she reportedly sent a message to her caregivers, prompting Mrs. Smith to send her husband to check on her. He found her lying motionless with a gun on her chest.

Authorities were immediately contacted, and the scene was secured. Sonnie's body was placed in a body bag, and initial reports suggested she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound with a firearm registered in her name.

Despite this, Mr. Farkollie insists the investigation should not stop at the gun ownership. "There are too many unanswered questions," he said, adding that he continues to pray with the caregivers ahead of her funeral, which is scheduled for May 17, 2025.

Sonnie Farkollie was a 2011 graduate of Calvary Baptist High School. She enrolled at Cuttington University to pursue a degree in Nursing before relocating to the United States in 2013 after marrying Liberian-American Bob Nauhn in 2012.

According to her father, her marriage fell apart in Philadelphia, leading to emotional distress and, eventually, mental health challenges. She later found support and care through Mrs. Smith and her husband, who helped her leave the streets and begin her recovery.