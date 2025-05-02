Liberia: Fake Doctor Arrested After Fatal Botched Surgery in Monrovia

Monrovia — The arrest of Abraham Kamara, a man accused of impersonating a medical doctor, was made possible through crucial tips from the public, authorities have confirmed.

Kamara was apprehended on Tuesday, April 29, at the Masalam Medical Clinic on Kebbah Road, weeks after going into hiding following a botched surgery that claimed the life of 39-year-old Madam Dorcas Vondeh.

The coordinated operation involved the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC), the Ministry of Justice - Public Safety Division, the Liberia National Police, and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

The manhunt for Kamara had been underway since March 25, shortly after LMDC issued a nationwide alert over the unauthorized procedure performed on March 16.

According to LMDC, Kamara was not a licensed medical practitioner but carried out a surgical operation that resulted in Vondeh's death.

The tragedy prompted swift action from authorities and the closure of two unlicensed clinics he operated--ABC Clinic in Gardnersville and ABC Annex 2 in Kakata, Margibi County.

What ultimately led to Kamara's arrest, officials say, was the active involvement of the public. Citizens provided vital information that enabled law enforcement agencies to pinpoint his location and make the arrest without incident.

"We want to sincerely thank the public for their cooperation and vigilance," said James-Emmanuel D. Cole, Jr., LMDC's Public Relations Officer. "Without the tips we received, this dangerous impostor might still be endangering lives."

Deputy Director of Public Safety, John Bass Golokeh, echoed the appreciation, calling the arrest a victory for community-driven public safety.

"This shows what can happen when citizens and authorities work together," Golokeh said. "We are sending a strong message--anyone practicing medicine without proper certification will face justice."

The LMDC and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring only certified medical professionals are allowed to operate in Liberia. Authorities continue to urge the public to report any suspicious medical activity as part of a broader campaign to protect health and lives across the country.