Ghana Armed Forces Retires Soldiers After 30 Years' Service

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will from this month commence the general release of the first batch of soldiers who have competed their authorised years of service in accordance with GAF regulations.

This would involve the general release of personnel of the 1995 and 1996 year groups who had completed their 30-year service and had fully attained the compulsory retirement age.

The announcement of the general release of the soldiers was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Acting Director General Public Relations, GAF, Captain (Ghana Navy) Veronica Adzo Arhin and copied The Ghanaian Times on Thursday.

"The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to formally announce to the general public that it will resume general releases of Soldiers who have completed their authorised years of service in accordance with GAF regulations. General releases of Soldiers in GAF was suspended 5 years ago in line with CI 129, which extended their terms of office for an additional 5 year," the statement said.

Related Articles

"Consequently, the first batch of general releases after the 5-year suspension will commence in May 2025. This will involve the honourable release of distinguished personnel of the 1995 and 1996 year groups after successfully completing 30 years of meritorious service or having fully attained the compulsory retirement age in line with GAF Regulations," it added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to GAF, the release of subsequent year groups would continue on completion of their services, following the resumption of the release of soldiers who had completed their authorised years of service after its suspension five years ago.

Furthermore, GAF acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices, professionalism, and loyalty demonstrated by the 1995 and 1996 year groups throughout their career.

The GAF said that the commitment to duty by the 1995 and 1996 year groups under very challenging conditions, has been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of the country and enhanced global peace and security.

"The Chief of the Defence Staff, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces expresses his sincere thanks to them for their selfless and meritorious service to GAF in particular and the country in general; and also, to their beloved families for their unwavering support. He wishes them the best in all their future endeavours," the statement added