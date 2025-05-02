Liberia: CDC-COP Calls for LNBA President's Resignation Over Statement Challenging Supreme Court Ruling

Monrovia — The Chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change Council of Patriots (CDC-COP), Foday N. Massaquoi, is calling for the removal of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) President, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, for allegedly undermining a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

In an April 29 press release, Cllr. Varmah argued that the Supreme Court overstepped its authority by intervening in the ongoing leadership dispute within the House of Representatives. He contended that such matters fall exclusively within the domain of the Legislature and that the Court's intervention violates the separation of powers and the political question doctrines.

"This is simply a violation of the Political Question Doctrine," the release stated.

It added: "The LNBA, under such circumstances, is constrained to disagree with the Supreme Court that Speaker J. Fonati Koffa was present and available for legislative business."

A day later, the CDC-COP condemned Varmah's statement in an interview with FrontPage Africa, demanding his removal as head of the country's premier legal association.

"The CDC-COP vehemently condemns the actions of Cllr. Varmah for issuing a unilateral political statement with clear intent to discredit and undermine the Honorable Supreme Court--the highest court in the land," said CDC-COP Chairman Massaquoi.

Massaquoi cited Articles 2 and 76(a)(5) of the 1986 Constitution, asserting that Cllr. Varmah's actions violate these provisions.

"Fellow Liberians and distinguished friends, for violating these constitutional provisions, the National Executive of the CDC-COP calls for the immediate resignation of Cllr. Varmah as President of the Liberia National Bar Association," he declared. "He is unfit to lead such a body when he shows no respect for the rule of law. We are calling on the Executive Committee of the Bar Association to force his resignation or initiate impeachment proceedings for bringing the institution into public disrepute."

Massaquoi emphasized that Article 2 of the Constitution affirms the supremacy of the Constitution and empowers the Supreme Court to declare laws unconstitutional. "For Cllr. Varmah to publicly challenge the Supreme Court's ruling is a gross act of insubordination and a clear display of disrespect to the highest court in the land."

He further accused Varmah of committing a treasonable offense under Article 76(a)(5), which defines attempts or conspiracies to subvert the Constitution by force or other means as treason. "Cllr. Varmah has betrayed the legal profession, his education, his family, and his country for political motives, and must be held accountable," Massaquoi said.

The CDC-COP also alleged that Cllr. Varmah's statement was influenced by the Executive Branch under President Joseph Boakai.

"Cllr. Varmah's attempt to undermine the Court is part of the Unity Party's calculated plot, under President Boakai, to demoralize the judiciary," Massaquoi claimed. "The April 23, 2025, ruling by the Supreme Court is binding under Articles 2 and 66 of the Constitution, yet the Boakai administration has refused to implement it. This defiance risks plunging the country into an unconstitutional crisis reminiscent of Liberia's darker days."

Massaquoi called on Liberia's international partners to take note of what he described as the Boakai-Koung administration's efforts to "weaponize" the Executive Branch against the judiciary.

"The administration is bribing partisans to disrespect the Court in a bid to justify the legislative gangsterism being financed and supported by the Unity Party Executive. This is a dangerous recipe for chaos, and we condemn it in the strongest terms," he warned.

He concluded by reaffirming CDC-COP's commitment to the rule of law and the protection of the Constitution.