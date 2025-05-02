Liberia: Stand Labels EPs Statement 'Outrageous and Unlawful'

Monrovia — The Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND) has issued a scathing rebuke of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) following threats by its Director, Sam Gaye, to strip security protection from former government officials accused of inciting protest or unrest.

STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, Jr. described Gaye's statement as "outrageous," "politically charged," and a "blatant abuse of discretion" that violates Liberia's constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

"This politically charged threat (issued under the guise of national security) is a blatant abuse of discretion and a direct assault on Liberia's constitutional guarantees," Morlu said. "Using this discretionary power as a weapon of political retribution is unprecedented, unlawful in spirit, and profoundly dangerous."

The EPS warning, which followed remarks by former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor cautioning against government disregard for the Supreme Court, is being widely interpreted as an attempt to silence dissent.

Taylor had warned that the country risks descending into chaos if the Boakai administration ignores the rule of law, stating: "President Boakai, you must follow the mandate from the Supreme Court. Either as a nation, we agree to follow a path of chaos, or we maintain calm where our country can move forward... He can decide whether he has a calm country to fulfill the rescue agenda, or open a pandora box that will lead us to a place where we don't want."

In response, Gaye stated that any protectee who "advocates for insurrection, rebellion, or violent protest" risks losing EPS protection. "Such conduct directly contradicts the EPS' constitutional and operational responsibilities," he warned.

However, Morlu blasted the EPS stance as a selective crackdown aimed at suppressing opposition voices ahead of the July 17th "WE THE PEOPLE" protest.

"The timing of this threat -- on the eve of a mass civic protest -- exposes it as a calculated attempt to suppress participation and intimidate activists," Morlu noted. "President Boakai himself, while Vice President, was protected by state security as he led a protest against the very government he now emulates."

Morlu continued: "The hypocrisy is glaring. To criticize is not a crime. Protest is not sedition. Dissent is not treason. These are constitutional rights--and STAND will defend them with unrelenting resolve."

The STAND leader also condemned the "unlawful arrests and intimidation" of students from the University of Liberia, particularly members of the Student Unification Party (SUP), for protesting conditions at the university.

"These students, acting within their rights, are being punished for demanding better educational conditions and speaking out on matters pertinent to their academic interests," Morlu said. "Students are not second-class citizens. They are the future leaders of the Republic."

Morlu accused the Boakai administration of responding with "a narrow, security-heavy approach" led by "an increasingly politicized police force under notorious commanders," which he said undermines academic freedom and violates Article 17 of the Constitution.

He concluded with a warning: "The government's current strategy -- rooted in intimidation, selective enforcement, and fear -- reflects not strength, but deep institutional insecurity. The Liberian people cannot and will not be silenced."

STAND reaffirmed its support for the upcoming "WE THE PEOPLE" protest and vowed continued resistance against what it described as creeping authoritarianism under the Unity Party-led government.