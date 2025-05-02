Liberia: Assistant Minister Tingban Resolves Longstanding Benben Town Dispute in Todee With Bold Leadership

Benben Town, Todee District — At long last, the devastating and disastrous mining conflict in Benben Town, Todee District, which overwhelmed the community for months with tension, uncertainty, and even tragic loss, has finally reached a resolution. Assistant Minister of Mines Mr. Carlos Edison Tingban spearheaded efforts to bring harmony to the divided town. This accomplishment is not just a solution to a dispute but a testament to the Assistant Minister's exceptional ability to lead, mediate, and inspire progress within the mining sector.

Minister Tingban, accompanied by a team of skilled technicians from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, arrived in Benben Town with a mission: to convey and implement a permanent solution and guide the community toward peaceful coexistence. In his opening remarks, he set the tone for the day, emphasizing unity and the power of collective action for the improvement of the residents' lives.

"Today, we have come to find a permanent solution to the long-standing conflict in the Benben Town Mining Site," he declared. His words resonated deeply, as the town people gathered to hear the Ministry's resolution.

Weeks earlier, the Ministry embarked on a comprehensive assessment of the situation, when Deputy Minister for Operations, Director of Mines, and technicians listened attentively to community members explaining the roots of the dispute. Two groups had presented licenses claiming ownership of the mining site, and the tension between them escalated over time, culminating in the loss of lives.

Assistant Minister Tingban, who did not shy away from the realities, called on the locals to peacefully coexist while addressing the audience. "If you cannot agree to live together in peaceful harmony, you as a people cannot solve this problem," he cautioned. His statement was not only a challenge but also a call to action - a reminder that true solutions stem from within the community.

The Assistant Minister's approach was marked by sincerity and determination. He spoke directly to the residents, urging them to take responsibility for their future. "Nobody can solve this problem for you; only you, the residents, can solve your own problem. We can talk about everything here today and leave from here, but you people have to live peacefully together," he asserted. His words were both empowering and touching, reminding the community of the immense opportunity their mining site held for positive impact.

One of the most striking moments came when Mr. Tingban reflected on the loss of life in Benben Town. "The other day, I heard that someone died. This is not a good story about you people," he said solemnly. His heartfelt comment underscored the urgency of finding a resolution, not just for the economic benefits of mining but for the well-being and safety of the community. "What you have here is supposed to impact your lives positively and benefit this town," he reminded them.

The Ministry's solution was carefully crafted to address the core issues of the dispute while promoting fairness and inclusivity. It was determined that the two licenses showing ownership would remain constant, ensuring that neither group felt disenfranchised. The Assistant Minister clarified, "Nobody has or will take it, nor has it been encroached." This assurance was crucial in rebuilding trust among the community members.

Furthermore, He announced that the mining site in question did not belong to any individual or group but was, in fact, government property. This decision shifted the focus from ownership disputes to collaborative governance. He proposed a system that would allow the community to have a say in the site's management. Mr. Richard Kollie, a respected figure who had previously worked in the area, was tasked with suggesting one name of an individual for documentation. Similarly, the community was asked to nominate one representative. These names would be sent to the Ministry for proper documentation, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No one man will own that place," Asst. Min. Tingban stated firmly.

The Assistant Minister's vision went beyond resolving the immediate conflict. His plan aimed to empower the community and foster economic growth. "We want to help you as community people so that you can be able to improve your lives, even though the place belongs to the Government," he explained.

The lasting solution marks a turning point for Ben-Ben Town due to its nature of peace bringing a divided community which also demonstrated the power of collaboration and compassion.

The ability to mediate, empathize, and implement practical solutions in the area the mining site transitions into a new chapter of cooperative governance, the town can look forward to a future of stability, growth, and unity.