Liberia: Violence Erupts At Tubman University, Student Elections Postponed

Harper, Maryland — What was expected to be a democratic milestone at William V.S. Tubman University turned violent early Wednesday morning, forcing the administration to postpone student government elections originally scheduled for April 30, 2025.

William VS Tubman University is Liberia's second State-run University, situated in East Harper, Maryland County.

The university grounds turned upside down when unidentified students stormed polling centers, vandalizing electoral materials and destroying ballot boxes. Reports also confirmed that at least two student election workers sustained injuries during the chaos.

Political Tensions Between Rival Student Groups

The disruption was largely fueled by rising tensions between two main student political camps: the Student Unification Alliance (SUA), backing presidential candidate Cyrus Geekor, and the Tubman University Concerned Students Movement (TUCSM), supporting Reed Harmon.

Supporters of Geekor claimed that the university's Independent Elections Committee (IEC) was biased, allegedly dominated by TUCSM members. Additionally, they accused Mr. Joerenzo Nyantee, Director for Student Clubs and Activities, of interfering in the process to favor TUCSM candidates.

Legal Action and Administrative Silence

In April, Team Geekor filed a formal complaint with the Harper Magisterial Court, accusing the IEC and TU administration of bias and misconduct. The court instructed the university to adhere strictly to student policy guidelines and the electoral handbook.

Despite the legal ruling, no official response was issued by the administration prior to the elections. The IEC and administration proceeded with plans for the April 30 vote.

University Statement and Condemnation

Following the outbreak of violence, the Tubman University Administration released a statement condemning the attacks and announcing the immediate postponement of the elections.

"Reports from polling stations indicate that some students stormed several polling centers early this morning, resulting in the destruction of vital election materials... Two student election workers sustained injuries," the statement said.

The administration emphasized its commitment to peaceful civic engagement and announced the launch of an investigation to identify and discipline those involved.

Candidates Respond to Postponement

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Cyrus Geekor told our reporter that he accepts the university's statement but is calling for the immediate setup of an Interim Management Team to steer the affairs of the Student Government. He also demanded the replacement of the current Independent Elections Committee to ensure a transparent and credible process.

For his part, Reed Harmon told FrontPage Africa that he and his team have not yet decided on a way forward but are currently in discussions on the next steps.

Future of Elections Unclear

The date for student elections remains uncertain. Although the university statement mentioned May 2025 as the period for rescheduling, no official date has been released.

Adding to the uncertainty, the academic calendar is drawing to a close, with final exams scheduled for May 12 to 17. This leaves less than two weeks before the semester ends, further reducing the likelihood of holding elections this academic year.

As a result, many students have lost hope that the elections will be conducted before the end of the term, despite the administration's reference to May.