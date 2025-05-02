Liberia: Determine Girls Fan President Applauds Team After Securing League and Cup Titles

Monrovia — The President of the fan base of Determine Girls Football Club, Michael G. W. Payne Jr., has commended the team for clinching both the 2024/2025 LFA Women's Division One Championship and the Orange Cup, achieving a historic domestic double.

Speaking after the team's success, Payne Jr. praised the players, coaching staff, and club leadership for what he described as a season marked by tactical discipline, physical strength, and impressive ball control. He credited head coach Robert Lartey for guiding the team to victory in both competitions.

Payne Jr. recalled that in early April 2025, while the team was preparing for the league and cup campaigns, he had assured fans that Determine Girls were on course to win both titles. That prediction, he said, has now become a reality.

"This triumph is no surprise. It's a result of unwavering support from our team president Madam Grace Weah, Mr. Cassell Kuoh, Coach Lartey, the technical staff, and most importantly, the players," Payne Jr. said. "We also thank our fans and sympathizers whose support pushed the team to outperform their rivals."

He emphasized that the victories reflect the strong foundation and commitment within the club and urged all stakeholders to maintain their support as the team turns its focus to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women's Champions League.

Payne Jr. called on Coach Lartey and his players to prepare seriously for the continental challenge, describing it as a major test of their capabilities.