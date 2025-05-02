West Africa: Liberia Launches 2025 Household Survey to Inform National Policy and Development Plans

The survey is a critical initiative to gather key socio-economic data that will shape national policy and development strategies.

Currently underway in all 15 counties, the HIES will collect data on household income, expenditures, education, health, food security, and employment. The survey's findings will provide valuable insights for decision-makers to address poverty, inequality, and economic growth, supporting Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

World Bank Liberia Country Manager, Georgia Wallen, highlighted the importance of reliable data for effective policy planning. "This household survey is a significant step in supporting evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development in Liberia," Wallen said.

The HIES is part of the World Bank's regional Harmonizing and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA) project, which aims to enhance statistical systems and improve data quality across West Africa.

LISGIS Director-General, Hon. Richard F. Ngafuan, emphasized that the survey reflects the realities of Liberian households. "It offers policymakers valuable insights on how Liberians live, work, and strive, which will help guide wise governance," he noted, encouraging households to fully participate.

This year's survey will use Computer-Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI) for the first time, replacing paper-based methods. Enumerators will use tablets for real-time data collection and transmission, ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency.

World Bank Senior Poverty Economist, Rose Mungai, stressed that the survey will help identify the challenges faced by households and inform policies to reduce poverty and inequality.

Following Liberia's first HIES in 2016, the 2025 survey reaffirms the country's commitment to evidence-based development. LISGIS has assured participants that all data will remain confidential and used exclusively for statistical purposes.