Nigeria: 'Don't Spray Money, Use Basket, Bowl' - E-Money Advises Aftermath EFCC Release

Nigerian businessman and socialite Emeka 'E-Money' Okonkwo has cautioned Nigerians against spraying currency at social events.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested E-Money at his residence in Omole, Lagos, on Monday over alleged currency mutilation.

He was subsequently released by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday following interrogation at the Commission's headquarters in Abuja.

Three days after celebrating his release, the 44-year-old stressed that spraying the Naira or any other currency at parties amounts to currency abuse and is punishable under the law.

In a statement on his Instagram page on Thursday, the businessman stated that the EFCC disapproved of money spraying at social functions.

E-Money wrote, "Attention! The EFCC reminds us that spraying Naira (or so, any currency) at parties or events is against the law. Let's celebrate responsibly and avoid fines. Respect our currency. If you must give money at a party, make sure you put it in a basket, a bowl or a box in front of the person at the party and don't drop any currency on the floor.

"The EFCC advises this. Ignorance is not going to be an excuse. Let us be aware and abide by the rules since it's the law of the land. No to naira abuse, celebrate responsibly, no to spraying foreign currency."

Background

This newspaper gathered that E-Money is not the only businessman who has warned Nigerians against Naira abuse following interrogation by the anti-graft agency.

Popular Instagram celebrity Pascal Okechukwu, Cubana Chief Priest, who earlier criticised E-Money's arrest, urged Nigerians to refrain from spraying the Naira after his encounter with the EFCC.

Cubana Chief Priest, who was arraigned in court for alleged Naira abuse, gave the warning during the traditional wedding of singer Davido and Chioma Rowland in June 2024.

E-Money's arrest made him join remanded musician Terry Alexander Ejeh, known as Terry Apala, crossdresser Bobrisky, former beauty queen Simi Gold, and Kano-based TikToker Murja Kunya, who have all been arraigned on similar charges.