Nigeria: Imo Govt Backtracks On Chief Judge, Pledges to Obey NJC's Directive

2 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

The NJC, on Wednesday, voided the appointment of the acting chief judge of Imo State for being in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The Imo State Government has agreed to comply with the directive of the National Judicial Council (NJC) that it should reverse the appointment of Theophilus Nzeukwu as the acting chief judge of the state.

The NJC, on Wednesday, voided Mr Nzeukwu's appointment for being in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

The council consequently asked Governor Hope Uzodinma to reverse the appointment immediately.

It asked Mr Nzeukwu to show cause within seven days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him for presenting himself to be sworn in as the acting chief judge.

The NJC took the decisions at its 108th Meeting held from Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a statement by the NJC Deputy Director of Information, Kemi Babalola, on Wednesday.

Imo govt speaks

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner of Information in Imo State, Declan Emelumba, said the state government had reviewed the NJC directive on the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge.

Mr Emelumba said the government respects the wisdom of NJC in the discharge of its statutory duties and recognises the advisory constitutional role of the body in judicial appointments.

"Consequently, the government acknowledges and accepts the Council's latest position on the matter.

"While the appointment was made in good faith and within the bounds of the law, the government of Imo State will, in line with its longstanding respect for due process and the judiciary, comply with the NJC's recommendation," he said.

"Accordingly, steps are being taken to implement the decision of the NJC."

Why we initially appointed Nzeukwu

Mr Emelumba, however, clarified that the Imo State Governor, Mr Uzodinma, initially appointed Mr Nzeukwu as acting chief judge "based on credible reports available to him at the time."

The commissioner explained that the report had indicated that Mr Nzeukwu was the "most senior judicial officer not encumbered by unresolved issues."

"This position, along with the supporting circumstances, was duly communicated to the NJC," he said.

