Nigeria: I'm Closer to Abuja Than Defectors - Alex Otti Laughs Off Defection Rumour

2 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bayo Wahab

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has dismissed the speculation that he's planning to dump the Labour Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Otti's rumored defection plan swirled recently following the 'tsunami defection' that took over the Peoples Democratic Party's age-long structure in Delta State.

During their official reception ceremony, former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, said he and his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, joined the APC to connect Delta State to Aso Rock, the seat of power.

However, in an interview with Arise Television, the Abia State Governor laughed off the idea of joining the ruling party to get closer to the president.

Otti said he did not need to defect to the APC to get closer to the seat of power, adding that everybody did not need to join the ruling party.

He said, "Governor Otti is not decamping and my party is not on shaky ground."

When asked if he needed to decamp to get close to the centre like Okowa and Oborevwori did, Otti said, "I am even closer to the centre than some of them."

"This is Democracy, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu held on to his Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC) Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), before becoming APC. If he was (defection), he won be President today. Sometimes, you have to also stand for something," Otti said.

Given the leadership crisis in the LP, Otti is not certain about his future in the party. When asked if he would ever leave the Labour Party, the governor said, "I am not God. I cannot say if there's no LP tomorrow."

In his political journey, Governor Otti has moved from the PDP to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and then to the APC before joining the LP, the party that brought him power in 2023.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.