Nigeria: Akpoti-Uduaghan Offered Me N200m to Accuse Akpabio of Organ Harvesting, Claims Dr Duru

A United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, has submitted evidence of phone conversations between her and suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to relevant authorities in the US and other parts of the world for forensic analysis.

The activist, who made this known during a Facebook live session on Thursday night, while showing some of the evidences, said the conversations revealed the lies behind the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha.

She exposed call logs and conversations to debunk Natasha's claim that she had never spoken to her before.

Duru, popularly called Prof. Mgbeke, added that Natasha offered her N200 million to accuse the Senate President of organ harvesting, linking him with the death of a young girl who died a few years ago when she wasn't getting anywhere with her sexual harassment allegation.

She called on international security agencies, which she had petitioned, the IPU and the Nigeria Police Force to probe Natasha's false allegations and what she claimed to know about the murder of Umoren, having kept mute for years before coming out to accuse Akpabio.

The activist and journalist, in her one hour, eight minutes live broadcast, claimed that Natasha was out to destroy men, insisting that the suspended Senator had revealed she had no evidence of harassment against Akpabio.

She said this while displaying call logs and messages sent to her Whatsapp by Natasha.

"One, there is no sexual harassment of any kind, two, there is no evidence of organ harvesting. I told Natasha, you are a pathological liar, you have disgraced us Nigerians. She said Nigerians were G and H - 'Gullible and Hungry' and you want to add to their problems?

"I told her to make peace with the Senate members but she insisted that they want to destroy Yoruba government, I don't know she meant by that.

"A lawyer that is very lousy and careless in her utterances. Natasha is not teachable, Natasha lacks humility, Natasha lacks moral values, she does not care. If it doesn't go Natasha's way, you are her enemy. Natasha is on a mission to destroy men... I cannot watch her destroy our men, I cannot watch her destroy our sons, I cannot watch her destroy our girls who are following her blindly. She called Dr Oby Ezekwesili a useful idiot," Duru revealed.

She added, "The Nigerian Police should handle the case of Natasha and her false allegations. She said she wants to force the Senate President to step down so that they will have their way to remove what they call Yoruba government.

"Umoren died in 2021. Autopsy was done and there was no organ harvesting.

"I already wrote the international agencies about a senator that claimed to have known something about the murder of a young lady and she kept it to herself. She must explain what she knows about the death.

"She said the reason for the fight was not really about the Senate President but it is about the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, that they don't want Yoruba government to go beyond four years. She said no sexual harassment evidence of any kind," Duru insisted.

According to her, during one of their conversations, Natasha allegedly revealed that she had been promised governorship of Kogi State or Minister of Petroleum Resources if she could accomplish the mission of getting the Senate President out.