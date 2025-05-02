Sudan: Paramilitary Shelling Hits Sudan's Presidential Palace

2 May 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Sudan's presidential palace in central Khartoum was shelled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) yesterday, a military source said, the second such attack on the capital in a week.

The RSF, at war with the army for two years, used "long-range artillery" launched from their holdout position in al-Salha, located south of Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Saturday, the RSF targeted the army's General Command headquarters in central Khartoum, also using long-range artillery fire, a military source said. The attacks come weeks after the army pushed the RSF out of central Khartoum, which the paramilitary had swept through early in the war.

In a major military offensive in March, army forces regained control of the presidential palace, the airport and other strategic areas in the capital.

But the RSF still clings to its last pockets of control in southern and western Omdurman.

Since April 2023, the war in Sudan has killed tens of thousands, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

The conflict has effectively divided the country into two with the army holding the centre, east and north, while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and parts of the south. - Nampa/AFP

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.