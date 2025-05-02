Nigeria: Remo Stars' Historic NPFL Win Testament to Gti's Strategic Effort On Football Devt'

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Remo Stars Football Club of Ikenne achieved a historic milestone by clinching their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in the 2024/2025 season.

After coming up short in the previous two seasons, where they finished as runners-up, this victory was not just a personal achievement for the club, but also a significant moment for the NPFL itself.

Remo Stars' 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes secured the title with three games to spare, marking a new chapter in Nigerian football. This victory highlights the substantial impact of strategic partnerships, specifically with GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, which have been instrumental in the restructuring and repositioning of the NPFL. Through their partnership with the NPFL Board, GTI has played a key role in improving the league's competitiveness, officiating integrity, and overall management standards.

The last time a privately-owned club won the NPFL title was in 2000 when Julius Berger of Lagos triumphed. Since then, privately-owned clubs have struggled to replicate that success, making Remo Stars' achievement even more noteworthy. Their victory came as part of GTI's broader initiatives, including The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF), which has introduced greater financial transparency and discipline into the league. This partnership is reshaping the business side of Nigerian football, ensuring that clubs operate more professionally and attract greater investment.

In what can only be seen as a serendipitous moment, Remo Stars' victory occurred on the same day that the club's proprietor, Hon. Kunle Soname, was celebrating his birthday. What a double celebration it was!

Looking at the broader picture, this victory signals a positive trajectory for the NPFL, with increased investment, improved management, and a heightened focus on player development. The efforts of GTI Group, working alongside the current NPFL Board led by Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, are setting the stage for the future growth of Nigerian football.

GTI's commitment to elevating the league is rooted in a vision of creating a more business-oriented, sustainable model for the NPFL. By addressing the structural challenges that have historically held back Nigerian football, GTI's efforts are aimed at attracting investments from well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies. This strategy is not just about enhancing the quality of the league but also about providing financial returns for investors, much like what is seen in top football leagues around the world.

Remo Stars' victory is not just a triumph for the club, but also a reflection of the broader efforts being made to improve the NPFL. With the strategic support from GTI, Nigerian football is on a path towards greater success. The hope is that the league will continue to grow, producing more success stories like Remo Stars and eventually earning its place among the most glamorous leagues in the world.

In conclusion, Remo Stars' historic win is a symbol of the power of strategic investment and visionary leadership. It underscores the potential of the NPFL to rise to new heights, benefiting both the clubs and the passionate fans who follow them. With continued efforts from GTI and others committed to football development in Nigeria, the future looks bright for the NPFL