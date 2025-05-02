Nigeria: Healthcare Delivery - Nasarawa Commences Revitalisation of Primary Health Facilities

1 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Igbawase Ukumba

Lafia — The Nasarawa State government has disclosed that 58 primary healthcare facilities were currently being revitalised across the state in a bid to strengthen access to healthcare services in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Usman Saleh revealed this when he received members of the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), on a courtesy visit in Lafia last week.

According to him, the revitalisation was a holistic intervention which also health infrastructure, equipment, medicaments and manpower development.

He said the gesture which is supported by the World Bank was part the effort aimed at ensuring accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services to all segments of the state.

He also stated that the geture would enhance universal health coverage even as he urged citizens and residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

He said, "We have more than 770 primary healthcare facilities in Nasarawa state.Of all those facilities, we have what we call high-volume facilities and we have basic health care provision fund facilities.

"The basic health care provision fund facilities are being funded from 1% of Nigerian revenue and other partners.

"We have 147 electoral wards in Nasarawa State and each ward is expected to have one, same for each ward across the country.

"So by Nigerian government, it's expected that by the end of 2025, all these facilities, including the 147 in Nasarawa state must be functional and revitalised to provide 24 hours services."

Earlier, the Chairman of the Correspondent Chapel of the NUJ, Mr Isaac Ukpoju,

congratulated the Executive Secretary, on his appointment as the head of state's agency, expressing their willingness to partner and support the agency's mission to provide quality healthcare to the people of the State.

Ukpoju who led the courtesy visit, commended the state government for the appointment, stating that it was a demonstration of the governor's commitment to the health sector.

He expressed the chapel's willingness to project the agency's mission and activities.

