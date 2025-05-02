South Africa: 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith's Mother, Co-Accused Found Guilty

2 May 2025
Cape Town — Judge Nathan Erasmus found all three accused — Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel "Kelly" Smith, Jacquen "Boeta" Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn — guilty of human trafficking and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. The judge ruled the State had successfully proven the charges based on consistent witness testimony and the conduct of the accused, especially Smith, who did not search for her missing daughter and remained silent during the trial.

During his ruling, Erasmus said the broader societal duty to protect children and criticized the lack of action and co-operation by the accused. Despite the defence arguing that the prosecution's main witness, Lourentia "Rens" Lombard, was inconsistent and influenced by drug use, the judge accepted her and others' testimonies as valid.

Social workers had previously flagged Smith for addiction and instability, and evidence suggested she may have sold Joshlin due to family pressure to adopt the child.

